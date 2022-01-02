Greetings Potomac Highlands and Western Maryland!
Many of you wishing for a white Christmas are probably upset that my forecast in last month’s column did not come to fruition. The thought process was the pattern would line up just in time to bring snow in mid-December that would “stick around” through Christmas Day.
Now the question becomes, “Is winter going to be a dud or has it just not arrived here yet?” Let’s answer those questions.
Following a cold November, Alaska has finally transitioned to a milder regime and the arctic air is sweeping south into the western U.S. as of this writing. The arctic chill, mountain snow and rare lower elevation snow will continue to make headlines in the West through the first week of January.
On the eastern fringe of the cold, gusty winds along the leading edge of frontal systems will make headlines in the nation’s midsection.
The arctic chill will expand into the northern and central Plains after the first week in January. Wind chill alerts will be hoisted in the northern Plains as episodes of true arctic air spill south into the Dakotas.
Unfortunately, episodes of severe weather will likely unfold across the central Plains to Mississippi Valley as cold fronts march across these regions. New England will likely see occasional gusty winds in this pattern while the Great Lakes deal with lake-effect snow following frontal passages.
Underway is the rapid-fire of western storm systems that will zip into the East but the storm track will stay north of Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
This pattern favors a short burst of snow at the onset followed by a light wintry mix, rain and then windy conditions with snow showers along and west of state Route 36. Even so, very minimal snow accumulation occurs in this type of pattern.
Finally, the core of the arctic air will settle into the nation’s midsection during the middle of the month. The eastern fringe of the arctic air mass will chill temperatures back to what Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands are accustomed to experiencing in mid-January. The snow will follow the cold weather into the mid-Atlantic.
The arctic air will retreat north into Canada as a high pressure ridge expands north from the Gulf Coast to conclude January. The biggest snowfall of the season will either occur during the transition into colder pattern toward mid-January or at the very end of the month when the pattern flips back to warm. The winter storm will likely be accompanied by gusty winds.
Now, let’s talk specifics. Cumberland averages 8.5 inches of snow in January. In the last decade, average January snowfall has declined by 1.3 inches in the Queen City while in the last 30 years, snowfall has decreased by 3.8 inches.
For January, we see upside risk to more than 8.5 inches of accumulation. Meanwhile, Frostburg averages 18 inches of snow in January, with climate trends showing a loss of 6 inches per decade. Like Cumberland, Frostburg will see above-average snowfall in January.
Finally, Garrett County will see more than its average of 30 inches accumulation.
Despite a lower sun angle and less evaporation in the winter, drought can still occur. As a matter of fact, recent precipitation deficits have put Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands on the verge of a moderate drought. The active pattern expected in January will wipe out the abnormally dry classification of drought.
Traditionally, the coldest temperatures of the year occur between Jan. 18-21 in Cumberland. We expect the coldest weather to occur between Jan. 6-8 and again between the 25th and 28th.
The period around Jan. 4 is the traditional “thaw” period in Cumberland with the warmest weather of the month. This year’s “thaw” will occur around Jan. 12 when Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands will be in between cold fronts.
The Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack staff would like to extend a Happy New Year to all of our followers! We hope 2022 brings health and happiness to all.
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill previously was a meteorologist with WDVM (formerly known as NBC25) in Hagerstown and WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
