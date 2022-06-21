June felt like a whiplash to the system in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. The temperature ranges were mind-boggling, and rain came in short spurts. Now the questions to answer include, Will July deliver an outright persistent heat wave? Will rain quench the garden?
A scan through the past 10 years shows below-average rainfall has been favored across the region. Four consecutive years between 2017 and 2020 showed a wet July in Cumberland, but the other years dating back to 2011 were dry. Cumberland averages 3.9 inches of rain in July. Garrett County trends show a clear signal toward below-average rainfall in the last 10 years. As a matter of fact, since 2005, only July 2008, 2014 and 2017 delivered above average (5.2 inches) rainfall.
July is a critical month in the growing season. As we look into the upcoming pattern, there is a strong signal for a persistent high pressure ridge to remain anchored across the southern Plains to Southwest. The epic drought dominating the southern Plains will likely contribute to the success of this high pressure ridge.
Storm evolution in July is most common on the fringe of these massive summer high-pressure ridges. This is where very unstable air interacts with a cooler, somewhat less humid air mass to foster long-lasting thunderstorm clusters capable of not only heavy rain, but severe weather. Western Maryland will occasionally be on the fringe of this upper-ridge.
Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands will end up with slightly below-average rainfall in July. The sweet spot for likely above-average rainfall will be along Interstate 95. July will deliver just under 3.9 inches of rain in Cumberland and 5.2 inches in the Alleghenies.
Summer rainfall is less than uniform during the month; it mostly happens in increments during the month, leaving large stretches of days with dry weather. Therefore, we must water the lawns and gardens at some point every summer.
All it takes is two weeks without any rain this time of the year to see flowers wilt thanks to the high sun angle and evaporation rate. Meanwhile, atmospheric moisture typically reaches its highest point late in July and coincides with the highest rain rates that help produce flash flooding.
For 2022, we see most of July’s rain occurring with thunderstorms in the last week and a half of the month. This means the water budget for gardeners and agriculture interests will be inflated in the first 15 days of the month. On the contrary, flash flooding will be a concern in thunderstorms on one or two occasions between July 20 and 28.
The upper-ridge over the southern Plains mentioned earlier will wobble a bit closer to Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands and farther away at times. This will help to dictate when oppressive heat and humidity occur and when temperatures cool back to near average.
In the last decade, July has been predominantly warmer than average in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. Only 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 stand out as somewhat cooler.
We’ll have to bite the bullet this month and likely experience above-average high temperatures. This means the average high will exceed 88 degrees in Cumberland and exceed 80 degrees in the Alleghenies. The best chance for heat advisory criteria to be reached (heat indices of 100 to 104 degrees) east of state Route 36 is July 17 to 19. The criteria will not be satisfied along the Allegheny Plateau in Garrett County this month. We don’t expect July 2022 to rank in the top five warmest for Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands, but it will be in the top 10.
The most important special event is Independence Day. There will likely be scattered afternoon thunderstorms in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands near a diffuse front stretched across the mid-Atlantic. However, we expect dry weather to develop by 7 to 8 p.m. and fireworks should go off without a hitch.
When we return late in July, we will look ahead into August to identify rainfall and temperature trends. Have a great month ahead, hydrate and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to avoid heat stress. Also, don’t forget the sunblock, even on cloudy days!
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill previously was a meteorologist with WDVM (formerly known as NBC25) in Hagerstown and WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
