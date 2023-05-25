Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands have seen the typical early May snow followed by sunny and warmer days followed by a couple of chilly nights. Is Mother Nature going to flip the switch permanently into the Dog Days of Summer in June? The answer may surprise you.
Late this weekend, a low pressure near the Carolina coast reminiscent of a tropical system is triggering rain and wind for the beachfront. If the National Hurricane Center believes it qualifies as a subtropical storm, its name will be Arlene. However, it won’t be the first tropical system of the year.
Through post-analysis, the National Hurricane Center declared in a press release earlier this month that a mid-January low pressure off the New England coast was the season’s first subtropical storm. However, the subtropical storm was not named, but counted as the first one under our belt for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
The upcoming pattern through June depicts El Nino in full swing. A typical El Nino brings less in the way of heat than a La Nina summer. The teleconnection signs are also favoring a traditional El Nino June. Early to mid-June will be quite comfortable in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
Another potential contributor to a cool spell several days after June begins is the likely northern-curving Typhoon Mawar that slammed Guam early this week. Research shows a large and formidable typhoon that accelerates north in the western Pacific transports heat into the high latitudes of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. The equal and opposite reaction is then for the jet stream to buckle and a cool shot of air to sweep south into the central and eastern U.S. The timeframe for this to happen would be June 5-10.
Mid-to-late June will see a bit more heat, but the month won’t end up in the top 10 for hottest Junes in the region.
Early June high temperatures average in the upper 70s in Cumberland to the upper 60s in Garrett County with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s in Cumberland to the upper 40s in Garrett County. The temperature regime through mid-June won’t stray far from average. Therefore, the air conditioners won’t be working overtime.
Our forecast for Father’s Day on June 18 calls for a warm and slightly humid day with a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. By late June, a transition to a less sustainable cooler pattern is expected. This is when a few 90-degree days are likely east of state Route 36, but even so, a heat wave (three consecutive days with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees) is not expected to develop prior to July 1.
While a pleasant stretch of temperatures is welcome news for farmers, rainfall won’t quite meet par. Cumberland averages 3.87 inches of rain while Garrett County sees about 5 inches of rain in June. A dry period during the critical fruit-filling phase of produce doesn’t bode well for yields. Local farmers can expect an inflated water budget to start off summer due to the lack of rain.
A major weather headline in May was the extensive western Canada wildfires and their smoke plumes dimming the sun at times from the northern Plains into Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. Given the amplified western ridge and downstream eastern trough in early June, don’t expect many bright days due to a haze of smoke aloft.
Proceeding through the remainder of summer, an expected El Nino will likely bring near average temperatures, with August likely being the warmest month. Rainfall during El Nino summers historically rank higher than La Nina, but in the end we’ll likely end slightly below average.
The problem with summer rainfall is its distribution. In a perfect world, rain spread out evenly over the summer would help keep your lawn from turning brown. We expect occasional dry spells, which will put a strain on farmers. Moderate drought will likely develop late in June but get erased by more frequent wet spells by early August.
When we return in late June, we’ll look at a more detailed check of July and let you know the best days to hit the pools and beach. Stay safe and have a happy start to summer!
