May brought a quick transition to summer with the green-up period occurring rapidly in the first half of the month. Now that the heat and humidity is returning with a vengeance, will June bring the onset of the first heatwave and will you need to water the garden frequently? Let’s answer these questions.
Since the start of the 2000s, June has generally produced a surplus of rain in Allegany County. Out of the last 21 years, only eight previous years have produced drier than average conditions. Historically, Cumberland accumulates 3.4 inches of rain and Garrett County sees 4.7 inches.
After the first week in the month, a positive phase of the Pacific-North American and negative phases of the East and West Pacific, North Atlantic and Arctic Oscillation will be the biggest drivers of the weather through the middle of June.
These circulation patterns will bring about near to slightly below average temperatures. This will leave the first five to seven days and final week of June with the hottest weather for Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. The most rain will occur in the middle and end of June.
June will see a small handful of days with crazy temperature swings, including middle 90s ahead of fronts and 70s and 80s behind fronts, but it won’t be a sustainable trend. After it’s all said and done, June temperatures will be near average, with the coolest period occurring between June 7 and June 17.
The strawberry picking season will quickly get off the ground in June and then come to an end in early July. Strawberries prefer a temperature range between 60 and 80 degrees and plentiful rain. Several days with highs in the 90s and prolonged dry weather adds heat stress to strawberries. We envision many days during the middle of June within the 60- to 80-degree temperature range. Therefore, the weather will likely help produce a bumper strawberry crop for Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
How about the heat? We envision two days with heat indices high enough to produce significant stress on the body. Heat advisories will be posted for Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands between June 1-3 and June 23-25 for heat indices of 100 to 104 degrees. The best days to visit the pool, with only a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm between 1-6 p.m., include June 1-3, 7-9, 12-13 and 15-19.
The severe weather season gets underway in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands in June. This year we see the potential for gusty thunderstorms on one occasion within the month’s first week, one day during the middle of the month and to close out June.
Other national highlights for June will include an enhanced fire danger in the parched Southwest and southern Rockies. As of May 23, wildfires are responsible for burning 1.7 million acres of real estate in the U.S., which is far above the 10-year average of 821,902 acres.
Traditionally, the Southwest monsoon doesn’t get started until mid-July, so June will be another drought-stressed month. Besides the Southwest, the drought will continue to worsen in the Mountain West and California. The Golden State has five levels in its water emergency contingency plans and is currently in Level 2. The governor may consider Level 3 by early July. On the contrary, the Southeast and Carolina coast will likely see above-average rainfall, partly attributed to one tropical system that will enhance rainfall near the coast.
As far as agricultural interests, the acres of corn planted across the Midwest into the northern Plains is far behind the last 10-year average by 7 to 50%. The yield this year will likely stay below average across the Plains, but will likely return to near average in the Midwest. Locally in the mid-Atlantic, numbers are near average, so the corn crop yield will likely be similar to the last 10-year average this summer.
Have any outdoor activities on the schedule for July? Perhaps an outdoor wedding locally? We’ll visit July’s weather pattern when we return in late June. In the meantime, enjoy the full transition into summer, strawberry picking and trips to the pool as the heat returns to Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill previously was a meteorologist with WDVM (formerly known as NBC25) in Hagerstown and WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
