October brought brilliant fall colors to Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands with the perfect recipe of antecedent wet weather, cooler temperatures and light wind. While the weather is in a lull late this month, the upcoming pattern favors a swift transition to winter in November.
Since 2009, November has seen a trend of cooler than average minimum temperatures. For Cumberland, the average monthly low temperature is 33.4 degrees and in the Alleghenies it’s 29.1 degrees.
Besides a cooler trend, the past 10 Novembers have been drier than average in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. In the Alleghenies, this means precipitation has been less than 3.5 inches and for Cumberland the most recent 10 Novembers have generally produced less than 2.8 inches of precipitation (mostly rain).
Distinct teleconnection trends are seen for November. The first half of the month shows a strong signal for a positive phase of both the North Atlantic Oscillation and Arctic Oscillation with a switch to a negative phase after the middle of the month. Historically, positive phases of these patterns bring warmth to the East and negative phases help cold fronts dig far south and bring brisk, colder weather with lake-effect snow.
Not to be outdone, the East Pacific Oscillation shows a strong signal for below-average heights in Alaska through mid-November, which would support the other teleconnection patterns hinting at a warm November start in our region. However, a big shift to a negative East Pacific Oscillation supports the North Atlantic and Arctic Oscillation for a big jump into winter after Nov. 15.
Additionally, with the Stratospheric Polar Vortex developing as it traditionally does in early to mid-autumn, it’s important to see if there are any hints it could strengthen or weaken in November. The latest trends show a strong early to mid-November vortex followed by a weaker vortex in late November. This also supports the other patterns noted above for a warm start and cold finish to November.
When combining all these signals, the first two weeks of November will allow folks to get outside and rake leaves and enjoy the outdoors. Nov. 11 to 15 will mark the transition point to winter. Definitely by early Thanksgiving week, the pattern will change and snow will fall on occasion across the region. Most November snow is lake-effect in nature (and mainly accumulates in Garrett County), but there is upside risk for a late-month southern storm to bring accumulation regionwide.
Nationally, the pattern will flip-flop in November. The first half will bring below-average temperatures and plentiful snow for the northern Sierra to northern Rockies. This will be followed by a warmer, drier trend for the second half of November. The Central and Eastern U.S. will likely flip from warm to chilly in mid-November.
The southern Plains to East (including Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands) will likely see near average precipitation. November is also the final month of the hurricane season and based on trends with the Madden-Julian Oscillation, only one or two named storms will form, but none will steer into the U.S.
The California, Sierra to Wasatch drought will only intensify in November while the drought will get trimmed back from the Northwest to the Plains.
As far as the upcoming winter, another La Nina is expected. However, there are other factors to consider such as a negative Indian Dipole, likely weaker polar vortex through December, increasing sunspots and above average water temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska and north Atlantic.
What does this mean for Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands? A cold and snowy start to winter in December, with near average temperatures and snow in January while February will be warmer with less snow. The overall snow accumulation this winter will be 10 inches more than last winter for Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands, but focused in the first half of the season. A White Christmas is looking statistically more significant this year!
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
