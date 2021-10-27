Happy Halloween Eve, Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands! Following a very warm start to October, Mother Nature finally put the brakes on summer and as of this writing, the best fall foliage has come and gone this year.
Now many of you are wondering if the stormy and cooler pattern will lead to a snowy November. Let’s take a look at the big weather drivers for the year’s 11th month.
There are two leading teleconnection patterns that stand out in November: the East Pacific Oscillation and West Pacific Oscillation. The West Pacific is a pattern of variations with the East Asian jet stream in the western Pacific and the East Pacific Oscillation helps guide the jet stream winds in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Both of these patterns will undergo a major transition to a negative phase in November.
This transition will bring an end to the seemingly endless winter storms that have plagued Alaska. The jet stream will buckle and allow colder air to push from the Rockies into the mid-Atlantic, including the local region.
One other implication on the weather across the Potomac Highlands and Western Maryland will be the lagged effects of a weaker than average stratospheric polar vortex in October. A weak polar vortex allows the jet stream to undergo large north to south fluctuations. Coupled with a negative West Pacific and East Pacific Oscillation, there is increasing confidence for temperatures to trend near to below-average in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. Incidentally, November will likely be the first month since early last winter with cooler than average temperatures.
To put November temperatures in perspective, the average high temperature drops from 60 degrees on the first day of the month to the middle 40s by Nov. 30 in Cumberland. Similarly, the average low temperature drops from the upper 30s to near 30 degrees by late-November. Garrett County sees a shift from upper 50s for early November highs to middle 40s by late November with morning lows dropping from the lower 30s to upper 20s.
The presence of a La Nina pattern will likely drive several winter storms into the West that will ultimately push across the country into the mid-Atlantic. This will lead to a wetter than average month.
November precipitation averages 2.58 inches for Cumberland, with .5 inch of snow being the norm. Garrett County typically sees 3.07 inches of precipitation, with 3.7 inches of snowfall. Given the developing pattern already mentioned, we expect rainfall and snowfall to exceed the 30-year climate averages.
Halloween will bring perfect weather for trick-or-treat evening on Sunday. No ghoulish showers or whistling wind is expected. November will start mild and dry with no sign of winter. Late in the month’s first week, expect showers, perhaps thunder, followed by windy conditions, a few snow flurries west of Cumberland and cold temperatures. Frost is expected one of those mornings after the wind subsides.
Temperatures will rebound once again followed by the next frontal passage around Nov. 12. In this front’s wake, we expect the first snow showers of the season to move across the Alleghenies along and west of state Route 36 with light and blowing snow thanks to a brisk northwest wind.
The next round of storminess will occur the weekend before Thanksgiving Day with wet snow accumulation likely, best chance in the higher elevations. The weekend of Thanksgiving will bring a reprieve from the colder weather and storminess, but that won’t last too long. A fresh system will deliver rain on the tail end of the Thanksgiving holiday followed by another round of flurries or snow showers, best chance west of Cumberland.
For cold weather enthusiasts, enjoy the preview to winter this month. When we return in late November, we’ll dig deeper into December’s pattern and have a general overview of the 2021-2022 winter season. In the meantime, stay warm and safe and if you wish to order a copy of the 2022 Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack or want to sign up for the online edition, feel free to reach out to me at cmweather24@gmail.com.
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown.
