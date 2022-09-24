September allowed inflated cooling budgets to finally get a break. Now the questions are whether the autumn season will officially arrive and when the fall foliage season will be at its best for leaf peepers.
Early September stalled fronts and Bermuda high pressure pumping in humid air led to a wet month. We had initially thought the absence of tropical moisture would put Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands in a rain deficit for the month. The large-scale pattern early in September favored a southerly wind flow that contributed to higher-than-average atmospheric moisture content.
Southern California and the Southwest benefited from Hurricane Kay’s moisture in September, but a persistent high pressure ridge brought dry weather to the Northwest. If you noticed a hazy sky on occasion in mid-September, you can thank Northwest wildfire smoke being carried along in the jet stream for dimming the sunshine. We’ll likely see a few hazy afternoons in October because of the same reasoning.
In the short-term, it is likely Hurricane Hermine will flirt with Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands on the first weekend of October. A track up the coast will produce heavy rain and gusty winds while a farther offshore track will keep the region on its dry, western side with breezy wind.
Looking farther down the road, a negative Arctic Oscillation and eastern Pacific Oscillation in the first half of the month will ensure a hard freeze ends the growing season between Oct. 5-11, best chance west of state Route 36. Allegany County will have to wait until Oct. 29 for the first hard freeze. Speaking of which, the average first autumn freeze in Garrett County has recently trended later in the season, now arriving between Oct. 8-19. In Cumberland, the first autumn freeze based on recent trends is between Oct. 19-26.
The colder pattern will also produce vibrant fall colors. The best colors will likely coincide with the Autumn Glory Festival in Garrett County between Oct. 12-16. As a matter of fact, we expect high pressure to produce plenty of sunshine for the late week festivities in Garrett County with frosty mornings and pleasant, warm afternoons. East of the Alleghenies (Route 36), the fall foliage season will peak a week or two later, so Oct. 19-26. Ample late summer and early fall season rainfall and the cooler pattern we’ve had since September should produce exquisite colors this year. Get out and enjoy!
Besides the first autumn freeze and fall foliage season, October is also notorious for producing gusty winds along fronts. Following a transition to a warm mid-month pattern, cooler changes are expected for October’s finish. The best chance for the strongest winds will occur with a frontal passage several days before Halloween that will usher in a chill for trick-or-treaters the evening of Oct. 31.
October averages 2.8 inches of rainfall in Cumberland and 3.3 inches in the Alleghenies. The latest trends show a surplus of rainfall on more occasions than it has been dry. We expect near to slightly below-average rainfall, unless Hermine tracks closer to the Appalachians. If this occurs, then rainfall will exceed expectations.
Late October snow is not rare in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. An intense low pressure along or east of Interstate 95 draws colder, Canadian air south and produces wet snow in late-October on those rare occasions. The late-month cold front that will drive in gusty winds has limited upside potential to produce flurries west of Route 36. We don’t see a risk for a hurricane to hook up with a cold outbreak and produce a heavy, wet snow that produces damage such as Hurricane Sandy in late October of 2012.
The Atlantic tropics have taken off following a stuttering start thanks to Saharan dust and greater than average wind shear. October will likely bring another southern landfalling tropical system after Hermine during the middle of the month. Meanwhile, the southern Plains won’t see much relief from the heat and the West will likely dry out from a robust month of rainfall.
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.