Mother Nature finally relinquished its grip on the dry spell across Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands this month. As we make the transition into September, will gardens get more natural watering and will air conditioners get a break?
Once again in September, the strongest long-term signal is La Nina. Sea surface temperatures have cooled even further along the equatorial Pacific and La Nina is in a strong phase. Reviewing analog strong La Nina September patterns for Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands show cooler than average temperatures and below average rainfall.
We also look to teleconnection patterns, the connecting jet stream across the Northern Hemisphere, to see which signal stands out the most. The early September positive Pacific North American pattern will become strongly negative through the middle and end of September. Historically, this implies a cooler early month and warmer pattern for the remainder of the month. Meanwhile, the East and West Pacific Oscillation will be in a negative phase for September, which allow occasional fronts to push across Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
The overall consensus is that, yes, we will have our unbearable days, but the hot weather will be transient, allowing air conditioners to get occasional breaks! The warmest temperatures will occur during the first four days in the month and the middle of September. The coolest temperatures will align with the start of the autumnal equinox from Sept. 21-30. Don’t worry though — there is no upside risk to an early season frost anywhere in the region.
September’s likely near average temperatures will be a somewhat noticeable break from recent trends. Since 2007, only September 2009 and 2020 saw slightly cooler than average high temperatures. Seventy-nine degrees is the average high in Cumberland in September while Garrett County’s average high temperature is 72.6 degrees.
The growing season is still rolling and farmers and gardeners are hoping the soggy August trend continues into September, especially since Mother Nature kept the skies sunny and rain at bay in June and July. Unfortunately, La Nina and the teleconnection patterns favor below average September rainfall.
Recent trends show September rainfall in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands is feast or famine. The reason — cold fronts produce less meaningful rain in September and the region relies on tropical moisture from what is traditionally the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Without any favored tropical storm or hurricane tracks to bring rain to the central Appalachians, September is bone dry. Cumberland and Garrett County average 3.6 inches of rain for the year’s ninth month.
September 2018 was the wettest ninth month of the year since 1979 and a prime example of tropical moisture enhancing rainfall in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. The region saw remnant moisture from Tropical Depression Gordon that linked up with a cold front early in the month while Hurricane Florence triggered heavy rain later in the month.
The Atlantic tropics have been quiet, but late August into September will see a transition to a more active pattern. The Southeast will pick up rain from a tropical system. The mid-Atlantic will get the short end of the stick, with no beneficial tropical storm or hurricane rainfall.
That being said, Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley will make leaps and strides to recover from drought relief. Unfortunately, most of this rain will come in the form of downpours, triggering more flash flooding. Additionally, the Southwest Monsoon, which typically fades in September, will likely generate slightly more than average rainfall in New Mexico and Arizona, but no September records will be shattered.
On the flip side, Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, have moved into a severe drought late this month. The pattern favors a continuation of below-average rainfall and this will only encourage more voluntary to mandatory water restrictions in New England. Drought will also expand across northern Pennsylvania. Fortunately, Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands will steer clear of any drought development heading through September.
California will get no help from Mother Nature. At the start of the year, less than 1% of the Golden State was in the highest-level drought. Exceptional drought coverage has jumped up to 16% by late August. This will only increase in September.
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
