For years I have thought that “The Stars” by H.A. Rey was the best book you could start with in learning the sky, using cute stick figures for the humans (Aquarius, Gemini, Hercules, the Herdsman) as well as animals (Lion, Crab, Big Bear, the Whale). “A Child’s Introduction to the Night Sky” by Michael Discoll and illustrated by Meredith Hamilton by Black Dog & Leventhal Publishers, New York, ISBN 978-1-579 -19- 579-12366-6 (hardcover) and 978-1-579-12544-8 (trade paperback) is just as good a guide. All though this book are definitions of key words, starting with astronomy.
Inside the front cover is a basic star wheel that features a window that allows you to dial the hour and month of the year to see what stars groups are visible. I very much enjoy the descriptions of famous astronomers, labeled “Astronomy All Stars.” The different types of stars are pictured as human figures with stars for their heads, which include proto-stars, brown dwarfs, red dwarfs, blue giants, supergiants and white dwarfs. All through this book are phonetic guides as to how pronounce astronomers’ names such as Hipparchus and Eratosthenes.
The Native Americans of the Pacific Northwest tell a tale long ago when the sky was completely dark. Then a young man made a mask out of wood and set it on fire. Each day he runs across the sky and his mask is the sun. He had a special face that wouldn’t burn. At night he sleeps below the horizon; the sparks that come off his mask go into the night sky as stars.
The first sky object described in detail is our sun, including how to safely observe a solar eclipse (the next partial eclipse is less than three years from now in April 2024). Eastern cultures believed that an eclipse occurred when a sky demon tried to swallow the sun. This demon had his body removed from his head so the sun fell out through his neck.
This book was first published in 2004, so Pluto is listed as the ninth planet (now officially a dwarf planet). Each planet and our moon is described in a two page spread. Then follows comets and meteor showers (listed in order of meteors seen per hour). There are still many mysteries in the larger universe such as its origin, dark matter and black holes. The next section of the book goes through the better known constellations and the zodiac zoo. Then there are two page spreads for the evening starry skies for each of the four seasons.
The planet positions are dated but you can get an up to date list of when and where the planets are visible in my 2021 Night Sky Highlights through email from rdoyle@frostburg.edu. I also tell what planets are visible each week below.
Sky sights for mid-July
The long awaited Venus — Mars line up can been seen low in the 9:45 p.m. western dusk. The two planets are only about moon width apart on July 13. Venus is far brighter than Mars. Sunrise is 5:58 a.m., midday is 1:21 p.m., sunset is 8:43 p.m. and dusk ends at 9:56 p.m. A slender crescent moon will be above Venus and Mars at dusk on July 12 with Leo’s heart star Regulus nearby. Jupiter and Saturn are in the South at dawn and in the midnight eastern sky.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostburg.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.