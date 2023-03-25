Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Eastern Highland County. In West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Western Mineral, Eastern Mineral and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&