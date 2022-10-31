Last month — just weeks ahead of midterm elections — the Biden Administration shocked the nation with the announcement of his administration’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. Purportedly groundbreaking, the plan would cancel up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for qualifying borrowers. In reality, there is nothing truly revolutionary about this policy. The Biden Administration has been forgiving loans for years through backdoor legislation — namely, the borrower defense to loan repayment forgiveness rule.
The issue lies in the manipulative, discriminatory fashion with which the Biden Administration has informed students of BDR. Thousands of students — including those in Maryland — have been deliberately left in the dark when it comes to this resource. BDR was established in 1994 as a program to protect students who were defrauded by an educational institution through forgiveness of their loans. Upon BDR’s inception, a student was required to have or state a substantive cause of action as to how their university misled them. Yet as time passed, the rule was exploited to become merely a palatable form of student loan forgiveness that politicians could manipulate under the guise of relaxed claim standards.
In 2015, the Obama administration amended the rule so that students only had to show substantial misrepresentation. In 2021, the Biden Administration further relaxed standards: now students need only complete a self-reporting process. Coupled with the Department of Education’s announcement that it will now operate under the assumption that borrowers were defrauded means that students who may have suffered no harm and have no evidence of misrepresentation can have thousands of dollars of loans unjustifiably forgiven.
The administration has failed to strike a balance between relaxing regulatory standards and staying on top of approving and repaying claims. The pace of targeted BDR loan forgiveness exploded in the past year, with close to 800,000 claims, which is more than all the claims approved over the last quarter of a century, when the program began. Despite at least 61 public or private nonprofit colleges closing since 2019 — none of these students have been approved for loan repayment. Simply put, the Biden administration is picking and choosing which loans to forgive, and discriminately informing students of their BDR options.
University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students were not a part of the chosen few selected by the administration — though many were certainly misled.
Following the path of The University of Southern New Hampshire’s (SNHU) online programming, the University of Maryland rechristened its online school UMGC in 2019, recruiting SNHU officials and allocating $500 million to advertising campaigns.
Yet after only a few years, it became clear that the investment was a fiscal disaster not only for the university, but also for Maryland’s taxpayers. While the state of Maryland contributed $41 to $44 million to UMGC’s annual budget, the program’s enrollment simultaneously dropped by 4%. UMGC poured $18 million behind their advertising strategy in Philadelphia — in the end, accruing only 212 students, amounting to a new customer acquisition cost of $85,000. In the face of an egregious cash-grab, the University failed to provide students with the quality education they had promised.
As such, it would be expected that UMGC students would feel compelled to file BDR claims to forgive loans taken out for a school that did not meet the quality education they were promised. This was not the case — in fact, the vast majority of students did not even know that this option was available. A study conducted by my organization, Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE), found that among students from five of the colleges with the most online students, 97% were unfamiliar with BDR, but 82% felt misled and 97% wanted to learn more about BDR.
This begs the question: Why is the Department of Education only targeting a select few institutions to approve for the BDR program, in effect picking winners and losers among colleges, and why are only certain students informed about this loan forgiveness option?
If the Biden Administration plans to utilize the BDR, then all students, including those at UMGC, must know their rights. We encourage all students who believe their college has “misled you or engaged in other misconduct,” to file a claim immediately at the U.S. Department of Education’s website.
Gerard Scimeca is an attorney and serves as chairman and co-founder of CASE, Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a non-partisan, non-profit consumer organization.
