Last Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of my mom’s passing; and while I miss her every day, deeply and painfully, I never cease being grateful that she is not here to be caught up in this pandemic nightmare. Between the lockdowns and the social distancing, it would have been difficult to get her the hospice care she needed, and I can only be glad she is safe and happy where she is.
But the rest of us soldier on.
I confess, I have not been soldiering as much as some folks. Our household is, to all intents and purposes, still in lockdown. My husband works from home, and since all my bus tours have been canceled for 2020, there is little need (besides relief from desperate cabin fever) for me to be out and about. Our eldest son, whose job is also on hold, does occasionally get together with a few close friends in very guarded circumstances, and they have all tested negative for the virus. Our youngest, as I have mentioned previously, has hunkered down in his bedroom with his electronics, occasionally appearing for meals, family movie nights, and to pet the dog.
Indeed, our dog, Bella, has been a godsend during this crisis, and I pity anyone who doesn’t have a pet to keep them steady and to provide solace. Not only has Bella taken a task off my shoulders by once writing my column for me, she has offered consolation in the form of snuggling and licking, and has supplied plenty of conversational fodder as well. We are in the habit of speaking on her behalf, and much time has been whiled away in human-dog dialogues which probably bear no resemblance whatsoever to what she is thinking — if “thinking” is the appropriate term.
Apparently she speaks in baby-talk, which makes the conversations even more amusing.
With the weather as oppressively hot as it’s been lately, we have found walking the dog more comfortable after dusk, so daylight isn’t seeing much of us. I go out to water my plants and refill the hummingbird feeder, but that’s about it.
The “gardening” portion of my summer has dwindled. This is around the time of the season anyway when I become bored with the entire enterprise. If my “garden” consisted of something more than just potted plants on the front stoop, perhaps it would hold my attention better. But by mid-August I am already thinking “Oh, what the heck, they’re going to die of frostbite in a month or two anyway” and start sort of letting them go to seed. I am being a bit better about watering them this year — probably because, for once, I have plenty of spare time — and I have taken to giving them plant food once a week, so they are looking better than they usually do in August, but the excitement of the early spring just isn’t there anymore.
My potted cherry tomato plants have done well, and fortunately our lovely new neighbors across the street (and they really ARE lovely, I’m not just sucking up in case they’ve subscribed to this paper!) like cherry tomatoes, so we have someone to give them to who will appreciate them. I have also been harvesting oregano and basil this year, so our kitchen smells like an herb shop, which is another form of comfort. Brings back to me trips I’ve taken to Colonial Williamsburg…
Actual comfort food has been in ready supply as well. My culinary wizard of a husband makes every meal an adventure, from his homemade chicken stir-fry, spaghetti sauce and quiche, to his from-scratch chicken noodle soup, enchiladas and sauerbraten. Unfortunately the combination of comfort food and sequestration has led to my putting on about 287 lbs. in the course of the last 6 months, poundage which my consistent walking doesn’t seem to negate in any effective way.
I’ve attempted to stick to baked chicken and fish with steamed vegetables, but YOU try noshing on those when the rest of the family is reveling in homemade lasagna and see how well YOUR willpower performs! I admit to not having tried very hard. It seems as if, in these difficult days, one may be allowed a few comforting excesses — and I can always have my stomach stapled when elective surgery is permitted again.
It’s enough of a job trying not to go nuts with all that’s happening lately. We are still wearing masks when we go out, disinfecting all our groceries out in the garage, and wiping down everything in sight, including the dog. I have to have something to keep my cheese from slipping off its cracker, as someone said the other day…
I promise I’ll behave when the pandemic is over. I’ll lose 100 lbs. and find several acres to farm. I’ll stop making the dog say inane and stupid things against her will, and I’ll even scrub the kitchen floor. (Hey, slow down on that crazy talk!) But for now, I’m just trying to keep body and soul together; and though the body is looking a little the worse for comfort food, the soul is still strong. In the long run, I’m hoping that’s what counts.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.