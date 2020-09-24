Editor’s note: This rebuttal will be the final letter or reader commentary on the subject of the age of the Earth at this time.
Mr. Gary Klavuhn (“Radiometric dating not reliable methodology,” Times-News, Sept. 10) believes that radiometric dating cannot be trusted in determining the ages of rocks and that the universe is only 6,000 years old.
Mr. Klavuhn cites Genesis that the sun was “made on Day 4,” although some believe that Genesis has the sun being built on Day 1: “Let there be light; and there was light … And there was evening and there was morning, one day” (Genesis 1:3-5). If there ever was a Day 4 (or a Day 1), it was more than 6,000 years ago.
Astronomy teaches us that a light-year is the distance light travels in one year. So, if an object in space is one light-year from us, then its light had to leave that object one year ago in order to reach earth by now. Therefore, we know that the object has been shining, at the minimum, for one year, and thus the object must be at least one year old. For every additional light-year away, the object must also be one year older.
Thus, stars hundreds of thousands of light-years away are hundreds of thousands of years old, galaxies millions of light-years away are millions of years old, and quasars billions of light years away are billions of years in age.
Radio-metrics also lends evidence about the age of things. For example, five different radioactive elements have been measured in the earth’s oldest rocks — rocks in Greenland. The five different tests all show the same thing: the Greenland rocks are billions of years old.
Similarly, eight different radioactive elements have been studied in moon rocks. All eight test results agree with each other: moon rocks are billions of years old. Also, radiometric testing of most meteorites shows their ages to be in the billions of years.
Additional validation of radio-metrics comes from the field of plate tectonics. Earth’s rocky crust is made of several large adjoining plates, which rest upon and slowly glide across Earth’s mantle, a molten-like layer beneath the crust. For example, the Pacific Ocean covers the rocky Pacific Plate, which “floats” atop the denser mantle below.
Part of the drifting Pacific plate is Midway island, whose submerged base is at the upper surface of the Pacific Plate (the rocky Pacific Ocean floor) and whose years of mounting, hardened lava extends above the Pacific Ocean to form the island.
The Pacific Plate’s drifting speed (known from GPS measurements) shows that the Pacific Plate’s drifting has carried Midway generally northwest for about 27 million years. As it happens, the radiometric age of Midway’s oldest lava rocks also has been measured to be about 27 million years old. The number of years of Midway’s drifting matching the radiometric age of its rocks makes radiometric age calculating look pretty darn good.
Thousands of years old stars, millions of years old galaxies, and billions of years old quasars clearly rule out a merely 6000 year old universe. And billions of years old Greenland rocks, moon rocks, meteorites, and millions of years old Midway rocks likewise remove even the remotest possibility of a young Earth.
Perhaps believers that the sun came into existence on Day 4 could reach a mutual understanding with modern science. The believers in Genesis1:16-19 could continue to say that the sun’s “birthday” was on Day 4, but allow that Day 4 possibly could have happened billions of years ago.
That compromise would give those believers the best of both universes — pardon the expression.
Ken Metz
Frostburg
