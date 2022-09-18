Frank Sinatra had a hit back when he was still cranking out hits (dying made it kind of tough to keep up the cranking). It was titled “It Was A Very Good Year” and it chronicled a fictitious person (presumably Old Blue Eyes himself) living through various stages of his life.
I don’t expect to find the same fame as “The Chairman of the Board” but I’m going to give it a whirl.
When I was 17 … I was full of vim and vigor, partying whenever I could, visiting West Virginia watering holes as often as I could to illegally secure beer and reining in my hormones to avoid being arrested for chasing after the females of my species.
When I was 19 … I had a full-time job, a gently used car and a steady girlfriend.
When I was 21 … I was getting married, promising myself to just one lady, starting to see her as the mother of my children and finding that I could be happy with more than just beer to sustain me.
When I was 30 … I was the father of three children and realizing that there is much more to life than what I had been pursuing, and liking it a whole bunch.
When I was 35 … I was working on my career and my hobby of volunteering as a fireman, EMT and paramedic, and loving the satisfaction that comes from doing things for other people without the expectation of being repaid.
When I was 38 … I realized I would need a college degree to accomplish my life’s goals, so I set out to earn 123 credits in just two years and eight months of juggling a job, a full-time avocation and an education. My children said they didn’t mind me being selfish with my non-work hours, but my wife did, and soon became my ex-wife.
When I was 41 … I earned my BS degree, started down the path of a new career and landed a job I thought would only be temporary. It lasted 20 years.
When I was 44 … I met the woman God had been keeping in the bullpen for me. He knew I would have to learn enough of life’s lessons to deserve her, and he was right.
When I was 51 … I added an M.Ed. to my credentials so I could teach sociology at the college level part time. It was a labor of love.
When I was 56 … I had a big health scare, big enough for me to realize I wasn’t immortal, and humbling enough for me to appreciate that God doesn’t usually give second chances.
When I was 60 … My wife gave me a huge birthday gift, and I repaid her on her big day four years later. By that time, we had learned that gifts are a paltry second to the most important things in our lives: family, friends and the satisfaction of being at peace.
When I was 67 … My wife and I became proud owners of a second home at the beach, where we would spend every waking hour if we could.
When I was 70 … I wrote my obituary, not because I was expecting to die, but because preplanning brings a serenity that feels good at that age.
Like Old Blue Eyes, I’m in the autumn of my years now. Christmas gifts and birthday parties are nice, but not necessary.
Family time has become our most cherished possession. Grandchildren are the chocolate chips in our cookies.
I spend more time watching the world go by on my TV screen and less time worrying about things I can do nothing about.
Sitting on a beach chair, sipping a cold drink and watching the tide roll in and out are my greatest pleasures right now.
I expect to still have a hand in shaping my world, but the younger, smarter, more adventurous folks will be the architects of my future, and I’m fine with that. They will run for office, get elected and say they will do the same things I said when I was their age.
The difference is, they’ll get it done, because my generation has taught them not only right from wrong, but also what’s really important in life and why making even small changes counts for a lot.
That feels good. Maybe I have made a difference in my world.
When I am 99 …
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
