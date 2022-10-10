“I sympathize with the victims of Hurricane Sandy and believe that those who purchased flood insurance should have their claims paid,” then-Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis said upon voting against a $9.7 billion aid package for Sandy’s victims in 2013. But, he went on, letting the program increase federal debt by that amount without spending cuts elsewhere “is not fiscally responsible.”
DeSantis was not wrong. Today we can sympathize with the victims of Hurricane Ian and believe those who bought flood insurance should have their claims paid. But no, America’s taxpayers should not be asked to replace million-dollar beach houses built in flood zones, which much of South Florida is.
It is not a total surprise that now-Florida Gov. DeSantis has abandoned these conservative principles and has gone full socialist. He’s asked the federal government to bear 100% of the cost for removing debris and emergency services for 60 days, and 90% of the cost after that. He says actual assessments of the damage “would be a clear waste of resources during a time of critical need.”
As DeSantis would have it, it is bad manners to inquire into possible fraud, something with which Florida is not unacquainted.
Blue state Democrats patting their backs over President Joe Biden’s generous offer to help Florida storm victims “every step of the way” should reconsider. They should ask themselves exactly what they are helping with.
Thanks to fraudulent claims, aggressive lawsuits and more severe weather (aka climate change), the premiums for property insurance in Florida have jumped to $4,231 a year, triple the national average. And most homeowners policies don’t cover floods.
For that one goes to the National Flood Insurance Program, run by FEMA.
Rebuilding after Ian should now be up to the people and their insurers. The bill for help beyond immediate emergency services ought not go to the taxpayers of Massachusetts and Nebraska. The 2013 DeSantis was right about that.
