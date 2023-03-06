Donna Gates

One of the earliest vegetables that can be planted in the garden are green peas. These are not to be confused with black-eyed peas (a subspecies of cowpeas) or chickpeas.
Green peas are usually listed as garden or English peas. They are harvested when the pods are plump, and seeds have filled out the pod. Since the pods on these are not edible, they need to be shelled.
The 6-foot vines of “Tall Telephone” require a trellis for support. But other varieties, such as “Green Arrow,” “Wando,” “Mr. Big,” and “Karina” are 24 to 36 inches high and will suffice with fence-height support. “Easy Peasy” plants are sturdy enough so that they don’t need any support, even though they will get 32 inches tall. These types of peas are typically cooked before eating.
Peas with edible pods can be eaten raw or cooked. Snow or sugar peas, which have flat pods, are harvested when seeds are tiny. “Snowbird” is a dwarf topping off at 18 inches high. Other varieties such as “Oregon Sugar Pod II” and “Avalanche” will grow from 30 to 48 inches high and need some support.
Another kind of pea with an edible pod is the snap or sugar snap pea. These have round pods and harvested when the seeds have half filled out the pod. If the seeds completely fill out the pod, the pod is probably tough and inedible at that point. You can discard the pod and cook and eat the fully developed seeds.
The 5-foot vine of “Super Sugar Snap” benefits from trellis support. Shorter varieties like “Sugar Ann” and “Patio Pride,” that reach only 18 to 24 inches high, will do with shorter or no support.
Many varieties of peas are offered. Read the description of the variety you are considering to obtain helpful information. Will a trellis be needed to support a 6-10 foot tall vine? Or, are the plants a bush variety that grows much shorter (2-3 feet tall) and require only a fence?
Some varieties are suitable for growing in a container, like “Patio Pride.” If you intend to harvest some of the seeds for plants next year, be sure you are purchasing an heirloom or open pollinated variety and not a hybrid. Since peas are a cool season crop, they will generally stop blooming once the temperature gets near 75 degrees. But some newer varieties show heat tolerance and will continue to produce a little longer into the growing season.
Disease resistance is also important to keep in mind. For edible podded types, check for a stringless characteristic, if that is important to you.
Most gardening advice tells us to plant peas as soon in the spring as the ground is workable. But, you may have difficulty getting your seeds to germinate in cold soil. A friend digs his planting trench a few days before actually planting to give the sun time to warm up the soil there. Similarly, covering the planting area with black plastic several days ahead of time will allow the area to capture solar heat.
I have sometimes pre-germinated my pea seeds by soaking them overnight in water. The following day, I remove them from the water and then place the seeds between a couple layers of damp paper towels. I place that in a plastic bag and keep it in a dark location. The bag holds in the humidity and in a few days tiny roots will begin to emerge from each seed. Handling them gently, so as not to break off the root tip is essential. Planting them at that point gives you assurance that all the seeds have germinated and will grow.
While harvesting pods, you can also trim off some of the shoots. The tender tips are edible fresh in salads or added to stir fries. I have grown peas as microgreens on my windowsill. These indoor gardens can be planted any time of the year. The “Patio Pride” microgreens that I grew were added to a pasta dish. Give peas a go for your next gardening adventure.
