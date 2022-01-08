Donna Gates

In 1927, the Arnold Arboretum compiled the first plant cold hardiness zone map, with eight zones. Subsequently, the USDA published a cold hardiness map, with 13 zones, which was last updated in 2012.
The hardiness map (https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/) is based on the minimum low temperatures an area usually experiences. This website makes it easy to use by allowing you to input your zip code in the search box to find your hardiness zone. The lower the number, the lower the minimum winter temperature. For example, Bismarck, North Dakota, is in Zone 4 while Miami, Florida, is in Zone 10. Cumberland is in Zone 6. This information is a useful guide when looking for or ordering trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennial plants.
A plant heat zone map (https://solanomg.ucanr.edu/files/245158.pdf), put out by the American Horticultural Society in the 1990s, color codes U.S. areas with the average number of days above 86 degrees. Many plants at this temperature experience physiological damage. Lower numbers have fewer days above 86, while higher numbers have a greater number of days above it.
A small portion of southern Texas has more than 210 heat days (Zone 12), while most of Alaska has less than one day (Zone 1). Cumberland, Heat Zone 4, averages 14 to 30 days above 86. Labels on nursery stock usually provide the hardiness zone. Some labels may also provide the heat zone. If two zones are listed, the first (most likely) will be the hardiness zone and the second will be the heat zone. Use this information to select the plant that fits in both categories.
Since annuals live only one growing season, hardiness and heat maps may not prove as useful. However, seed packets often provide “Days to Harvest/Maturity,” which are the average number of days from planting until first harvest. For seeds planted directly outdoors, it means from planting to maturity. For plants started indoors, the days start from the time of transplant into the garden.
These numbers are just a guide, since plant growth is influenced by air and soil temps, soil fertility, moisture and amount of sun. For annual bedding plants, you may see “Days to Flowering.” The University of Maryland Extension suggests using a frost-free date chart (National Gardening Assoc. https://garden.org/apps/frost-dates/) to help decide when to start seeds indoors and/or when to set plants outdoors. Some spring vegetables, like onions and peas, can tolerate a light frost and can be planted outdoors before the last frost. Use the fall frost as a guide for planting a fall crop.
Donna Gates is a retired lab technician for the University of Maryland whose work focused on the identification of stream invertebrates. Her current gardening interests are centered around her rural Garrett County home.
