Donna Gates

Hummingbirds arrived at our house at the end of April. The ruby-throated hummingbird is the one that breeds in our state. Hummingbirds are among the tiniest birds in the world. The ruby-throated hummingbird has a wingspan up to 4.3 inches. Some moths, luna and polyphemus, have wingspans (4.5 to 6 inches, respectively) longer than this hummingbird.
Studies have shown that the main protein source of “hummers” is small flies, ants, bees and beetles. But they need a little nectar to wash down all those invertebrates. Providing some high energy source is important to keep those 53 wingbeats per second going!
Hummingbirds are attracted to red and orange. Although, blue, violet, pink and yellow-colored flowers have been known to entice some birds. When my son was 4 years old, he wore a red baseball cap. He had a hummingbird following him around the yard, mistaking his cap for a red flower.
When planning a garden for hummingbirds, remember that they don’t generally arrive in our area until April and leave in early fall. So, they can’t take advantage of very early or very late blooming flowers. The long beak of hummingbirds is made to reach into tubular flowers. Some native plants that will bring these birds to your garden include jewelweed, coral bells (the variety with red flowers), bleeding heart, wild columbine, cardinal flower, bee balm, garden phlox, butterfly weed, foxglove beard tongue, rhododendron and azalea. Non-native plants can also provide nectar and include petunia, lantana, fuchsia, four o’clock, zinnia, foxglove, salvia, scarlet runner bean and nasturtium. Iris, peony and marigolds are not as attractive to these birds.
Of course, my garden is not providing a season-long source of nectar, so I supplement with a hummingbird feeder. Choose a feeder that is easy to wash. Cleaning is needed often during very hot weather, as the solution can ferment.
I follow the National Audubon Society’s recipe for a 1 to 4 solution. I use a quarter-cup of white sugar (honey is not recommended) with one cup of tap water. Then I bring this to a boil, mixing to make sure all the sugar is dissolved. When the solution has cooled, I fill my cleaned feeder and set it out for the birds to enjoy. The nectar in flowers is clear, so there is no need to add red dye to the solution. The red base of feeders is enough to draw in any hummingbirds around.
You may find that ants have a way of finding the sugar solution and you will need to use a feeder that has a built-in ant moat or hang a separate ant guard on which the feeder hangs. These are filled with water and prevent ants from reaching the openings of the feeder.
