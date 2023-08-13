Donna Gates

In 1967 the term Integrated Pest Management was introduced by two researchers in California. Ray Smith and Robert van den Bosch were entomologists whose work focused on biological methods of insect pest control.
Their aim was to reduce the widespread application of toxic pesticides. Although Integrated Pest Management or IPM was initially intended for agricultural fruits and crops, it certainly has its applicability in the home garden. The three key components of IPM are prevention, identification of the pest (insect, disease or weed) and management of the pest.
Prevention is the main goal of an IPM method of gardening. Using resistant plant varieties when possible is a first step. Building and maintaining healthy soil come next, since healthy plants can better fend off pests. Other tactics include not overfertilizing which results in weakened plants.
Avoiding overhead watering to reduce moisture on leaves that would allow diseases to take hold. Weeding is also important because weeds will compete with your plants for nutrients. Shredded leaves and grass clippings are my go-to mulches to maintaining soil moisture and reduce weed growth. Increasing levels of sanitation in the garden or landscape bed helps in preventing pests. I remove any fallen diseased fruit under my fruit trees. Likewise, diseased plants should not be left in the garden or composted. Rotate crops as much as possible in the garden space you have.
Perhaps the hardest part of IPM is identifying the pest. Check out websites such as the University of Maryland’s Home and Garden Information Center (https://extension.umd.edu/programs/environment-natural-resources/program-areas/home-and-garden-information-center) to accurately identify your insect, disease, or weed. “Ask Extension” will allow you to email a digital photo. Also see Purdue University’s insect picture guide at: https://extension.entm.purdue.edu/radicalbugs/pdf/Insects402.pdf.
You don’t want to grab a can and spray every time you see an insect. It might be a beneficial one. Keep in mind that not every plant problem is caused by a pest. Some sources of poor plant growth are due to abiotic causes such as poor soil drainage, too much or too little water, herbicide drift or being planted too deeply, among others.
The final step of IPM is management. Manage the pest by hand picking insects if that is possible. I scout my garden for Japanese beetles, which are easily collected in a bucket of soapy water. Barriers can help protect plants. Floating row covers are protecting my Brussels sprouts. Pheromone traps can be useful for a target insect pest. Spider mites and aphids can be dislodged by spraying the plants with a strong stream of water.
Use companion plants to attract beneficial insects that prey on insect pests or to repel unwanted insects. Management of a plant pest requires you to monitor your plants on a regular basis. Checking the undersides of leaves for insect eggs and generally looking over your plants allows you to stay on top of things. It may be possible to time the planting of a crop before or after the expected peak of an insect pest’s occurrence.
The big decision comes when to step in and do something more. IPM requires that a certain level of tolerance (insect or disease damage) will be accepted. Most landscape plants can tolerate 20%-30% leaf defoliation without exhibiting long-term damage. Some flea beetle chewing is OK.
When the threshold is reached will depend on the plant species and the part of the plant that is damaged. The threshold for a farmer is the point at which there is monetary loss. An alfalfa or wheat field with 15 grasshoppers per square yard or five corn earworm moths per night in pheromone traps are cues that control is needed.
No exact guidelines exist for the home gardener. You will have to decide when it is time to step in with the “heavy artillery.” Choosing an organic pesticide will keep your garden organic but IPM does not necessarily mean that it must be an organic, only that the least toxic to human health and the environment is used, that non-target organisms are not harmed, and that once an acceptable level is again achieved, the pesticide is no longer used.
The goal of IPM is not to eliminate the pest problem but to reduce it to more acceptable levels. See Pennsylvania State University for some tips on IPM lawn care: https://extension.psu.edu/home-lawn-and-garden-integrated-pest-management-ipm. Give IPM a try for a pollinator friendly and perhaps cheaper way of gardening.
