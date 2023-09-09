Donna Gates

There are over 500 species of Viola sp. plants worldwide. These are perennials, annuals and sometimes biennials. Viola sp. plants are called violets, pansies, Johnny Jump-ups, wild pansies and many other epitaphs.
A popular fall-blooming Viola sp. (V. tricolor) is the pansy. It is the cultivated variety of a plant of European origin. Flowers can range in size from two to four inches. It is planted in the fall, and with proper mulching, survives our winters to bloom again in the spring. The plants die out with the coming of hot weather in the summer. The wild Viola tricolor has small half-inch-sized flowers and is known as Johnny Jump-up. Interestingly, this viola has made itself at home in Alaska, so much so, that it is now listed as invasive there.
Traditional colors for pansies are a combination of purple, yellow and white. However, modern hybridization now offers other colors, such as pink (Pansy Delta Pink and Pretty Pink Posh). There are even black (Black Accord and Black Devil), orange (Nature Orange or Orange Sun) and mahogany-colored (Dynamite Wine Flash) pansies. Ruffled petals are available in some varieties, like Moulin Rouge. Swiss Giant is a variety with large flowers that can be used as a cut flower in bouquets.
Some pansies have a delicate fragrance. The yellow or blue flowers are reported to have a scent. Some pansies have a two- or three-color combination in the flower while others have only one color. Online seed sources sell heirloom varieties, such as Coronation Gold, with an all-yellow flower, or Arkwright Ruby with burgundy-colored petals. The Majestic series is a variety that has been developed for heat tolerance. You can find seeds for sale in some seed catalogs, but garden centers sell pansy plants along with chrysanthemums in the fall. Reading plant labels or seed catalog descriptions can yield the right pansy for you.
Three native Viola sp. common in our area include Common Blue Violet (Viola sororia) sporting a purple flower, Canadian White Violet (V. canadensis) with a white flower, and the yellow-flowered Halberd-leaved Violet (V. hastata). These violets are perennial, bloom in the spring and are visited by bees. The plants enjoy moist soil conditions and morning sun or dappled afternoon sun. These plants grow from thick rhizomes (a horizontal underground stem that grows roots and shoots) which is also a means of propagating them. Add Violas sp. to your garden to support pollinators and add some colorful flowers.
