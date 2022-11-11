If we were located in hardiness zone 8 or higher we could enjoy a number of plants that bloom in the winter months.
Annuals will continue to bloom through the winter in frost- free areas. Some shrubs will sport flowers in December and January. Technically, winter begins Dec. 21 and ends with the first day of spring on March 21. Mentally, winter for me starts with the first frost before Thanksgiving Day.
The onset of winter generally brings to a close the colorful blossoms that have graced our gardens from spring until frost. But there are a few plants that push the envelope and can add a splash of color in our hardiness zone this time of year.
Pansies (Viola tricolor), grown as annuals, become available at garden centers in the fall. These flowers are hardy and will survive several frosts. There are two species of native witch hazels. Mine (Hamamelis virginiana) begins blooming in late fall, before all the leaves have fallen off. The tiny yellow flowers will last for about a month.
You can enjoy blooms indoors with Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera x buckleyi) that flowers during the winter season. Poinsettias, native to Mexico, come into bloom during the short days of winter. Florists and garden centers offer a colorful selection for the Christmas holiday.
The new gardening year brings with it some early bloomers. The shrub, Winter Jasmine, will grow in Cumberland’s zone 6 climate. It is known to bloom in January. Christmas Rose (Helleborus niger) blooms late winter into early spring. Some daffodils (Narcissus) bloom early. Rijnveld’s Early Sensation is one of the earliest daffodils to bloom along with February Gold and First Hope. Other early bloomers include Glory of the Snow (Chionodoxa forbesii) that often come up while there is still snow on the ground. The snow crocus (Crocus chrysanthus) also comes up very early.
The spring-blooming witch hazel (Hamamelis vernalis) can bloom January into April, depending on weather. It sports the same small yellow flowers as the fall-blooming species. These are a few of the plants that can provide color for the short days of the winter season. They may be the excuse you need to venture outdoors for a peek at the garden.
