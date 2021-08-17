A superb book about our planet is “A Brief History of Earth” by Andrew Knoll, 2021 of Harper Collins. Elements are atoms with a unique number of positive charges (protons), of which there are 118 known.
Where did the elements come from? In the first three minutes after the explosive origin of the universe, three different nuclei came into being — hydrogen (1 proton), helium (2 protons) and a tiny amount of lithium (3 protons). The universe was intensely hot and would not cool down for 380,000 years, at which point the nuclei began to capture electrons and form atoms. For the first time, radiation could travel across space, not impeded by electrical charges.
The presence of atoms and gravity meant that the first stars began to condense out in the early galaxies. Stars, like our sun, are nuclei cookers, fusing lighter nuclei into heavier nuclei and releasing energy by E = mass x (speed of light squared). The early stars had huge masses, aged quickly and exploded as supernovae, spewing heavier elements across space.
Our solar system began to form about 4.6 billion years ago, as a nearby heavy star exploded, sending a pressure wave into nearby clouds of gas and dust. This caused cloud fragments to begin contraction into stars. Our solar system was formed by a cloud whose spinning motion caused it to form a disk with most matter falling into the center (our sun). The other members of our solar systems are “left-overs.”
The inner solar system was blasted by the infant sun, driving away lighter gases, but retaining silicate mineral grains. From this material came the inner planets — Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. The remaining material — hydrogen, helium and lighter elements formed the giant planets.
There were several dozen protoplanets (planets to be); some orbited the sun, a few collided while others were expelled or fell into the sun. The Earth was planet three. Soon after the Earth was formed, a Mars sized protoplanet named Theia smashed Into the Earth, ejecting much of Earth’s middle zone (mantle). Some of this debris orbited the Earth, forming our moon. The first billion years was the time of heavy bombardment, forming huge craters that we still see on the moon’s surface.
As rains began to fall for many thousands of years, the lighter crustal material was buoyed upward, forming the continents. The heavy iron atoms sunk to Earth’s center forming the core, the “yoke” of the Earth while the mantle became the “white” of the egg and the crust as the thin “shell” of the egg.
After no more large chunks of material were added to the Earth, geologists have estimated the present Earth’s composition by weight as: iron, 33%; oxygen, 31%; silicon, 19%; magnesium, 13%; nickel, 1.9%; calcium, 0.9%; and aluminum, 0.9%. In contrast, our human body composition by weight is: oxygen, 65%; carbon, 18%; hydrogen, 10%, nitrogen, 3%; calcium, 1.5%; and phosphorous, 1%. Remember that except for hydrogen, helium and lithium, all other elements were made in the cores of stars, distributed by heavy star explosions or stellar winds.
Sky sightsSunrise about 6:42 a.m., sunset about 7:49 p.m., with sunlight lasting 13 hours and 7 minutes. The brilliant planet Venus sets 90 minutes. after sunset in the West. The bright planet Jupiter and the planet Saturn are in the Southeast as the sky turns dark.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostburg.edu.
