Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

Last Monday night, a vigil was held in downtown Cumberland in support of the suffering people of Ukraine. As I listened to the earnest speakers and watched the small but compassionate crowd, I was carried back in my imagination to the tense and terrible days at the beginning of World War II.
No, I was not alive during that momentous period, but my parents and many relatives were. I have heard their stories. I have read the history. I have watched the newsreels. I have smelled the fear.
Is this 1939 or 2022? Sometimes I have to ask myself that, to look at the calendar, to reassure myself. Sometimes I have to tear myself away from the news to do something normal, like water our basil plant in the kitchen or walk the dog, just so I can dissolve the feeling of deja vu. It is disorienting. It is frightening. And it shouldn’t be.
How is it that 80 years on, in a world we thought had agreed that tyrants and despots should never again hold sway — how is it that once more a madman, armed to the teeth, is threatening not only an innocent, innocuous neighbor, but the entire planet?
As I said in an earlier column, no one knows how old the human race is, but we can all agree it is old enough to know better.
I know, I usually write lighthearted fluff in this space, and I apologize to those who might usually turn to me for a humor boost. I just haven’t the heart to be funny today.
Have you seen the film of the 6-year-old girl, killed by Russian bombs while grocery shopping with her mother in Mariupol? Have you heard the frantic doctor, trying to save her, who turns to the video camera and demands “Show THIS to Putin!”
Have you heard of the bombing of the Holocaust Memorial at Babi Yar, even as Putin claims he is trying to “de-Nazify” the Ukrainian government — a rich irony, in fact, since the president of Ukraine and many of his cabinet are Jewish and lost family in the Holocaust!
Have you seen the pictures of the bombed-out kindergarten, and the orphanages reduced to rubble? The inoffensive concert hall, opera house, galleries, all turned to dust for the crime of being symbols of the cultural freedom of democracy? Have you heard the desperate voices of the refugees, interviewed on train platforms and in long lines at petrol stations? They are mostly women, children and old people. Men between 18 and 60 must stay in Ukraine to fight — and most of them do so willingly.
Grandmothers are arming themselves. Civilians are turning out in droves to fashion homemade Molotov cocktails. Restaurants are opening their doors to supply free food and shelter for the displaced.
The world at large, even those like China, who might be expected to support Putin’s imperialistic tyranny, are working as one to isolate and damage him with every tool at their disposal. Only his threat of nuclear force and the unleashing of apocalypse keeps them from putting boots on the ground.
And the president of Ukraine? He stays on, day after day, in his capital city, rallying his people, Churchill to their blitzed-out England, finding the words and walking the walk, showing what courage and determination look like, and what bravery can do in the face of nearly insurmountable odds. The Ukrainian people are heroes. Their president should be a Nobel Laureate and Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2022. Or perhaps that should be People of the Year — the Ukrainian people.
And Putin? This increasingly deranged demagogue, who sits 40 feet away from his advisers at massive tables for fear of catching COVID, who thought he would march into Ukraine and be met with flowers and open arms, who so fatally underestimated the determination and valor of the Ukrainian people — this bitter man, living in memories of imagined Soviet glory and vowing to return to those illusory days, even if it means the destruction of the planet — this lunatic alone is responsible for carnage, for genocide, for destruction of a culture and for countless needless deaths on both sides.
His own soldiers are often opposed to what they are being forced to do. They gasp that they thought they were going to the border for a training exercise. They had no idea they would be fighting the family, friends and neighbors which Ukrainians have always been to them.
And the Russian people? In their outrage and their righteous anger they are rising up by the hundreds of thousands to oppose Putin’s ruthless, baseless war. They risk, too, for the sake of bringing peace and showing dismay. Thousands are being imprisoned for daring to stand up to the tyrant who rules them, whose actions are isolating them from civilized humanity and causing their currency to free-fall, their resources to disappear, their name to become pariah on the world stage. Ukrainians and Russians — they are brethren, they spring from the same hardy stock, and Putin has underestimated both his neighbors and his own people, submissive though he believes he has conditioned them to be.
Where will it end? Will the western alliances, NATO, the EU stay strong in their opposition, in their sanctions, even in the face of the economic hardships these will bring? I hope so. When Ukrainians are facing invasion and indiscriminate slaughter, it is the least, the very least we can do. Will Putin make good his vague nuclear threats? Will someone in his inner circle stop him if he moves toward the red button? Will grudging talks on the Belarus border bring a ceasefire? Will Putin see that his efforts, in the end, are futile? No one can know. We can only hope and pray.
And keep the Ukrainian people and their suffering in our hearts. Give till it hurts. Lift them up and support them; force ourselves to watch their story unfold, despite its horrors, because we owe them not to turn away. And when all this is over, and Ukraine must rebuild — when Putin is thwarted and peace restored — we must not forget them, as it seems the world has forgotten Bosnia and Darfur, Yemen and Afghanistan. We must form a new Marshall Plan to help them rebuild, to help them mourn their dead and care for their living.
And we must never, never forget that madmen like Hitler and Putin can and will do the unthinkable. Decent people are never prepared for the extremes to which megalomaniacs will go. Watch the newsreels. Read the histories. Visit the Holocaust museums. Then turn on your TV and watch it unfold in real time. And let us shoulder tomorrow with a new resolve, so that it never, never, NEVER happens again!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
