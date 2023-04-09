Last week I was downtown at the end of the pedestrian mall, protesting some issue, when a man in a red pickup truck drove past and rolled down his window. He leaned out and yelled at me:
“When the first effing nuke hits, b#@ch, I hope you’re in the middle of it!”
This got me to thinking: When did our insults become so unimaginative and our language so crude?
With all the wonderful options offered by the English language, we seem to have lost the art of insult and the creativity of expression our ancestors employed.
One of the greatest exponents of the lyrical, clever insult was the inimitable Winston Churchill. Here are two of his most famous comebacks:
1. After listening to the prime minister babbling on at a state dinner, an exasperated Lady Astor exclaimed: “Mr. Prime Minister, you’re drunk!”
Unruffled, Churchill replied: “That is true, madam. But you are ugly – and tomorrow, I will be sober.”
2. At another such event, Churchill’s dinner partner, feeling similar to Lady Astor, exclaimed: “Mr. Prime Minister, if you were my husband, I’d put poison in your coffee!”
Churchill: “Madam, if you were my wife, I’d drink it!”
Rude, but clever.
Oscar Wilde, the eccentric playwright, famously said: “Some people cause happiness wherever they go, others WHENEVER they go.”
Einstein: “Only two things are infinite — the universe and human stupidity. And I’m not too sure about the former.”
Beethoven: “I like your opera. I think I will set it to music.”
Pope John Paul XXIII, when asked how many people work in the Vatican: “About half.”
Dorothy Parker, after a drunk man commented, “I can’t bear fools!”: “Apparently your mother could.”
Mahatma Gandhi, when asked, “What do you think about Western civilization?”: “I think it would be a good thing.”
- In the musical “1776,” the delegate from Rhode Island, Stephen Hopkins, in an effort to save the Congress precious time, has calling cards printed that read: “Dear Sir, You are without any doubt a rogue, a rascal, a villain, a thief, a scoundrel and a mean, dirty, stinking, sniveling, sneaking, pimping, pocket-picking, thrice double damned no good son of a btch.” A delighted Benjamin Franklin instantly orders a dozen.
These are all epic burns, employing class, wit and layered thinking. Iconic. Modern Americans, take note!
Likewise, it would be nice if we could spice up our swearing a little. The F word has become so common as to sound practically maudlin nowadays. I have given up trying to get my sons to stop using it, but it has lost its impact because it is such a mundane part of daily conversation. We need some new words to emphasize our wrath and outrage.
The Quebecois in French-speaking Canada say “Tabernac!” — which might not mean much to Americans, but it has a nice, indignant flavor to it. Likewise “Merde!” which is a crude way of saying “Excrement!” — but I must say, it lacks the satisfying final “k” sound of “Tabernac!” (This may be what used to make the F word such a favorite, now that I think of it.)
The Germans say “Himmeldonnerwetter”, which is a bit of a challenge to wrap your tongue around. And while it sounds emphatic and brutal, what it actually means is “sky thunderstorm,” which seems a tad tame — unless the target immediately gets hit by lightning.
I won’t even attempt to pronounce the Polish “Jebiesz jeze,” but it is apparently both a curse and an insult — so I suppose a two-fer shouldn’t be achieved without some modicum of effort. It means “You fornicate with hedgehogs!” — and I think we’ll leave it at that.
Angry Japanese folk exclaim the following: “Tofu no kado ni atama wo butsukete shine!” Literally translated, this means “Go hit your head on a corner of tofu and die!” I didn’t know tofu could kill by other means than ingesting it.
Gaelic offers us two stellar options: “Marbhfháisc ort!” (“A shroud on you!”) and “Go n-ithe an cat thu, is go n-ithe an diabhal an cat!” (“May the cat eat you, and may the devil eat the cat!”) That last one has a fine, Celtic swing to it, and conjures up a lovely, vengeful image, especially if the person you are cursing happens to like cats. Another two-fer.
I have my own curse word, which I invented as a child. It means all the crude, awful things I wanted to say, but couldn’t: “BOULDERSCHMUCK!” It sounds apocalyptic, which was my goal, but what it apparently means is “boulder jewelry,” which somehow lacks venom…
- Finally, Max Klinger, the wonderful character from “MASH,” let fly with the following: “May the fleas of a thousand camels infest your armpits.”
I think that’s a far worse thing to wish on someone than instant, painless vaporization in a nuclear explosion.
I hope the guy in the red pickup truck is reading this.
If he can read.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Saturdays.
