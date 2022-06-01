Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

Well, I have now experienced COVID-19, and for those of you who have not yet had this pleasure, I have three words of advice:
DON’T GET IT!
I am one of the fortunate ones. I am double-vaccinated and boosted, so my symptoms were mild — compared to some. But if those were mild symptoms, I would hate to see severe ones! (Well, having seen the results of severe symptoms, I already knew that — which is why I got vaxxed and boosted.)
Ironically, I had already made an appointment to get my second booster; it was scheduled for the day AFTER I tested positive. Now I won’t need that appointment quite so soon.
I started to feel unwell on a Saturday — raw throat, runny nose, slight body aches and the like — but I put it down to having done three play performances and two days of nonstop tours at the Toll Gate House in LaVale (which is now open for tours several days every month till October, if you’re interested.) So I soldiered on, getting worse and worse, till I finally gave in Monday and went to see my doctor.
I was pretty sure it was only a sinus infection (I get those, too, from swimming a lot) so I was only looking for an antibiotic. Two home rapid tests had come back negative, so I wasn’t worried.
I should have been.
My GP was pretty sure it was COVID, and sent me to MedExpress for further testing. Their rapid test came back negative, too, but from an abundance of caution I went home and began isolating, until the results of the longer-term PCR test, which I also assumed would be negative, should release me from sequestration.
No such luck. The PCR came back positive — but by then I was so miserable I was prepared for that result. And I really didn’t want to leave isolation.
What followed were days of abject wretchedness. Fever, chills, body aches, raw throat, coughing, severe headache — everything but the dreaded loss of taste and smell, which I was spared. The rest of the family tested negative, so I didn’t have that guilt added to my purgatory, but one of my fellow cast members from the play also tested positive, so we had to cancel three play performances. I was wrecked.
My poor husband took on cooking for me and delivering meals to the door of my quarantine, and supplying me with Gatorade, water, Kleenexes, Tylenol and everything else I needed. I didn’t see my sons for days. Bella Moosie da Dawg was baffled as to why she was barred from admittance, and lay outside my door for hours in a vain attempt to gain entry. Sorry, little one, but doggies can get COVID, too.
Those who tell you that COVID is no worse than a bad flu are partly right; except that I didn’t get nauseated, it was much like a very bad flu. But looming over my head were the 1 million Americans who have died from this “flu” in the past two years. According to CDC data, the average rate of deaths from what we commonly call “flu” in the U.S. between 2010 and 2020 (and this is hard to pin down, because flu masquerades as many other things) was between 12,000 and 52,000 per year. If Americans died of generalized flu at the rates we have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, that number would be 100,000 a year or more. COVID-19 is clearly far more lethal than the various viruses commonly categorized as flu. Not to downplay the flu, it’s a killer, too, and quite nasty even when not fatal. But it doesn’t compare to COVID-19.
And, we are beginning to see that the long-term effects of COVID are pretty critical, too. Ongoing breathing problems, headaches, body aches, fatigue, and what they call “brain fog” are some of the milder repercussions. Blood clots, stroke, heart attack and outcomes we haven’t been living with COVID long enough to measure are rearing their ugly heads as well. Unlike most flu, this isn’t a here-and-gone proposition. Lots of COVID patients are finding out that even after the initial bout recedes in the rearview mirror, COVID is never really “gone.” And because it morphs so effectively, it keeps returning in wave after wave after wave. If COVID had a brain, it would be one of the world’s most diabolical villains.
Having COVID, aside from the obvious physical ramifications, was also logistically inconvenient. Not only did we have to cancel three play performances, I missed three days of much-needed work — and worst of all, I had to miss my youngest son’s high school graduation! The rest was all trivial compared to having to witness that milestone on livestream from a safe distance. No chance to watch him toss his cap in the air, or to cheer like mad when he received his diploma, or give him that proud, congratulatory hug afterwards. That’s something I will never get back.
But there are people who have lost loved ones, not just family milestones, so all things considered, I am far better off, and I’m grateful.
Please, folks, get vaccinated. Get boosted. America is acting as if this pandemic is over, because we are understandably tired of dealing with it, but it’s with us for the long term, and ignoring or denying that won’t change it. Almost 95,000 Americans are still being diagnosed with COVID daily, and that doesn’t include the thousands of cases going undiagnosed or unreported. Over 300 Americans are still dying every day from COVID. In our small, tight-knit county, we have had over 17,500 cases of COVID since the pandemic began — that’s almost 25% of the county — and at least 365 deaths. That’s a lot of lives lost, a lot of lives touched. When you get vaccinated and boosted, you are not just protecting yourself, but those you love as well.
When you get sick with COVID, you lose — not just the little things, but possibly the biggest thing as well. Don’t take the chance. Wear a mask. Get the shots. Use common sense. Small measures like these can result in positive outcomes — and the people who love you will thank you for it, for the rest of what I hope will be your long and happy life!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
