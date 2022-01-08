Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

I should like, with the kind permission of my readers, to make a rather strongly worded suggestion to Santa Claus, the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, UPS, Orville Stump and his ‘57 Chevy pickup truck, and any other entity which makes deliveries during this festive or any other season of the year: Please post on the outside of the package that what is inside is a gift!
Back in my childhood — and yes, I am old, but by then carrier pigeons were no longer the delivery mechanism of choice, and the demise of the Pony Express was not of recent date — gifts were usually bought at a “brick-and-mortar” store, hand-wrapped, and taken to the nearest post office, from which they were mailed. (Pause for the gasp of shock from my younger readers.) The sender was therefore able to inscribe, in great big humongous letters in dandy red magic marker on the outside of the package: “DO NOT OPEN TILL CHRISTMAS!”
Some post offices even had rubber stampers announcing this same message with which they would obligingly stamp the outside of the package. Thus, the recipient knew immediately that this parcel was, in fact, a gift which was not to be opened until a specified day — Christmas, birthday, Hanukkah, Arbor Day, International Lima Bean Recognition Day or whatever.
With the increasing use by the public of online third party vendors — Amazon, eBay, Victoria’s Secret, Joe’s Anvil Works, etc. — the actual shipping is no longer a transaction handled by the person purchasing the gift. As online vendors have become more sophisticated, they have begun offering “gift services”: first, including in the packaging a receipt which does not indicate the cost of the item, or sending, upon later request, such a receipt allowing the recipient to return unwanted items. They have even begun inserting flimsy, practically invisible little bits of transparent tissue paper which read (if you happen to locate them) “This is a gift from Uncle Elroy. Happy National Toe Fungus Appreciation Day.”
The problem is, by the time you have opened the package to discover that it is a gift, you have already seen the gift, even though the holiday it was intended to grace may still be weeks away!
We had this problem at our house this Christmas. Because of COVID and other matters, our family did not gather with extended relatives this season, which was in itself a serious, cold-brewed bummer. But compounding this bummer was that several parcels which arrived as gifts from relatives were accidentally opened early because we did not realize they were meant to be saved till the Big Day.
I, as the designated Santa Claus in our little menage, am primarily responsible for purchasing Christmas gifts for the family. Increasingly I have been doing this online, not because I do not wish to support local entrepreneurs, but because I do not wish to contract a fatal virus and die a miserable, gasping death hooked up to a ventilator all alone in a hospital. (Call me crazy!)
I actually miss the annual ritual of tramping from store to store through the snow (or so we did back before shopping malls,) eyeing multiple wares and trying to decide whether Grandpa would prefer the chartreuse long-johns or the necktie with the neon trout pattern. Holiday shopping is the only kind I have ever enjoyed.
But now that I have to purchase these gifts online, they naturally arrive addressed to me. If they are from a specific vendor, such as Tilly’s Sushi and Fishing Bait Emporium, I know immediately what they are and who they are for. If they are from some less singular entity, such as Amazon, I have to open the package to find out what is inside, so that I can place it on the stack designated for a specific family member.
Meanwhile, packages are also arriving from my brother, who lives north of Chicago. These are also addressed to me. I have no way of knowing that a package is not something I personally ordered; my only option is to open the box, at which point, if I am lucky enough to locate the minuscule fragment of paper which designates that this item is a gift, I have already seen the gift and spoiled the Christmas surprise.
The problem was compounded this year when a package arrived weeks before Christmas that I inadvertently opened to discover it was not something I personally had ordered. I taped it shut again and, for some reason now forgotten — probably simply that I had not personally purchased the item — I labeled it as a gift from my brother and sister-in-law, and placed it on the pile designated for opening during what we call the Family Gift Exchange (as opposed to under-the-tree presents, which are nominally from Santa.)
Unfortunately, when the Big Day arrived and we opened the present, it turned out not to be from my brother and sister-in-law, who disclaimed all knowledge of it when we called to thank them. If there ever was a packing slip included, which indicated the gift’s origins (which I take leave to doubt), it had disappeared somewhere along the way. The result is that we have received a dandy gift from some kindly soul whose identity is unknown to us.
If the outside of the box had said, firmly, “DO NOT OPEN TILL CHRISTMAS!” I would not have opened it prematurely and apparently lost the tissue paper gift notification, and we would know who has sent us this lovely remembrance.
As it stands, somewhere we have a fuming relative who has labeled us ungrateful and rude because we have not thanked them for the present we do not know is from them!
So please, to all third party vendors and delivery systems, please start marking packages as gifts on the outside of the box! It’s a little thing, granted, but it makes a big difference, and may help to fortify family relationships by not misleading gift recipients into ruining holiday surprises. I shall expect this situation to have been rectified by next Christmas, since I am certain my readership extends to the entire planet. Right?
In the meantime, Happiest of New Years to all those who do read this silly, fanciful little piece of fluff every other week. And if you happen to know who sent us the Catan Starfarer Expansion Set, please ask them to get in touch so we can thank them! It’s a wonderful game, and would be made still more wonderful if we knew who the hell sent it to us!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
