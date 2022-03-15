Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

For the sake of my sanity, I have been doing my very best lately to look only on the positive side of life — to suppress or jettison any negative feelings, not to overreact to petty or minuscule irritants — just generally to find only silver linings and “yes” moments.
I can’t take it anymore! I need to vent!
There is an evil gnome living in our backyard. He hides behind the air conditioning unit and watches me exit the house to refill my bird feeders. His sole purpose in life is to materialize dog dirt precisely where my shoe is about to fall, no matter how carefully I inspect the ground before stepping. I don’t care what the consequences may be, I will get him if it takes me all spring! I’ve got napalm, and I’m not afraid to use it!
Feet in general have dreadful design flaws. Why do they need arches? The only function of the arch seems to be to cave in as old age approaches. If arches hadn’t been around for millennia, I’d swear they were invented by Dr. Scholl’s, shoe companies and orthopedists to increase their profit margins.
I’m all in favor of “low-flow” toilets, but “low-flow” seems to have been liberally interpreted by manufacturers to mean “no-flow.” When you can clog the pipes just by frowning in the general direction of the bathroom from the driveway, there is clearly some malfunction. I support indoor plumbing, but at least outhouses don’t clog and overflow. Well, not for decades, anyway …
Store-bought lemonade is too sweet. If I wanted lemon-flavored ice cream, I would be in the frozen food section.
In the time it takes my emails to actually launch from my email program out into the ether, I could have created homemade paper out of old rags, handwritten a note in calligraphy with a quill pen, gotten in my car, driven to Phoenix and delivered the thing myself. Even the post office, as much of a mess as it is these days, could get my message to its destination in the time it takes my email program to function. But nobody reads my emails anyway, so who cares?
That last snowstorm we were supposed to have was a total bust! “Winter storm warning!” they shrieked! “Five to eight inches with ice on top, high winds and blizzard conditions, and Francis the Talking Mule leaving sleet-encrusted mule doots all over your driveway! Stay home! Stock up on milk and bread! Make sure you have a backup generator or firewood!” Then the “storm” arrived, and we got about enough snow to make my early-blooming daffodils point and laugh. What a nothingburger!
The dog is taking up way too much space on our bed. And she keeps barking at the bedroom door to be let in or out repeatedly at scandalous hours of the night. Why doesn’t she sleep in her own bed, or on the sofa in the family room, or at a hotel? She’s a sweet dog, and I love her — but I refuse to sleep curled up as if I were in a launching pod on the Starship Enterprise because the dog doesn’t want to be lonely.
Wordle sucks!
I don’t like it when it stays light later into the evening — and yes, I realize I’m the only one on the planet who feels this way. Get your own column!
Someone is tearing down a lovely bit of the forest near our home to build a new house. There must be a dozen existing houses for sale in our neighborhood. They couldn’t have bought one of those?
Ted Cruz is still in the Senate.
“The Librarians” was canceled and “Downton Abbey” is over. I have nothing to live for.
There is a large tear in my favorite fitted bed sheet (don’t ask!) and it’s not on a seam.
Several savvy bots have figured out how to navigate through our telephone pirate, and we are getting robo-calls again, something we thought we had thwarted. AARGH! If there’s anything worse than robocalls, it’s —
Ted Cruz is still in the Senate.
Christmas is still 285 days away.
The YMCA pool still hasn’t reopened.
Our shower stall has not magically become larger.
The only way I can read this text through my new “progressive” glasses is to tilt my head backward, and I’m getting a wicked crick in my neck!
Who invited Putin, anyway?
Ice cream is not on my diet — but there’s lots and lots of tilapia …
My computer is set up so I have to stand at it, and I think I just strained my Achilles tendon.
I’m gonna go lie down …
We now return you to our regularly scheduled program, “Mr. Rogers Meets Pollyanna.”
That one is about to be canceled, too.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
