Now that I am officially old (by society’s standards) I have gained the perspective to understand what all elderly people have known for centuries. This insight is never passed down from generation to generation, each must gain it through experience. But it occurs to me that keeping our descendants ignorant by not informing them is a blatant injustice, and so I have come to a conclusion: For the sake of those who come after me, I have decided to break that conspiracy and pass along to you my perceived wisdom, which has opened up to me so much that was hidden before and is now enlightening my days with positive effect.
Here it is:
We grow old because of birthdays.
But not our own.
Now you might think that what I mean is that watching my kids grow up makes me feel old, and there is a lot of merit to that. But that’s not it. What I mean is that dealing with the logistics of their birthdays is aging me. Three birthdays in my immediate family fall between Aug. 13 and Sept. 15. This creates a lot of pressure on me, the designated Birthday Fairy.
Don’t get me wrong, I love my family. I adore my husband and my sons, and I have always made it my mission to see that their birthdays are magical. This was a lot easier when the kids were younger, and still believed in magic. Their wants were simpler and their wonderment easier to elicit.
My husband, on the other hand, is not easy to “magic.” He has always been a pain in the neck at birthdays. He doesn’t like birthday fuss. In fact, he actively and militantly resists it, which is daunting for those of us trying to celebrate his life with him. All he ever asks for is socks and underwear, which doesn’t give my creativity much scope. Last year at Christmas I bought him about 45 pairs of wildly colored socks and neon-hued underwear. He made practically no comment. He is definitely not a satisfying audience to buy for.
The kids were and are easier game, but it used to be that Tinker Toys, Legos, Pokemon cards and a judicious amount of candy were enough to send my sons sky high with glee. Not so much anymore.
Now my youngest wants a virtual reality headset. Runs about $500. Not happening. Just to make things easier, I guess, he also wants a claymore, which for the uninformed is a two-handed medieval Scottish battle sword. I have no problem with this in theory, and I am glad he is taking an interest in his Scottish heritage, but the only blacksmiths I know who make such things are asking thousands of dollars for them. I am sure the work that goes into them is worth this money, but I am not going to pay thousands of dollars for something which will stand around in the corner of my son’s bedroom collecting dust. He has lots of other things very effectively collecting dust in his bedroom for which I paid a lot less.
My older son would like a road trip all over the United States so he can investigate paranormal and other unexplainable and aberrant occurrences. You know, Bigfoot, Mothman, Salem Witch Trials, Congress, that sort of thing. He would like me to finance this odyssey, but not to accompany him on it. Where’s the fun in that? For me, I mean. I am interested in anomalies and unexplained phenomena, too. Maybe he thinks that at my age I could get the same effect by sitting at home and watching “The Kardashians?”
I realize no 23-year-old wants his mother tagging along with him. He has a slew of friends who would probably enjoy the jaunt, so I acknowledge that I need to step back gracefully. But I ain’t going to. If I’m bankrolling this field trip, I’m driving the bus!
My husband actually gave me something to work with this year and asked me to get him skeleton Heelys for his 53rd birthday. I obliged, and then had to watch him try not to do a face plant while attempting to roll around the kitchen linoleum. I hope he doesn’t fracture his spine, because we’re supposed to go on a cruise in October and I don’t think he wants to attend this life dream of his in a body cast.
On the other hand, if he should happen to twist an ankle or maybe dislocate a thumb, it would give him an excuse to drop out of the Tough Mudder he’s been talked into participating in, which might have even more disastrous results for our cruise. He could still sing karaoke on crutches, and if the dislocated thumb is on his left hand he can still gorge himself at the shipboard buffet.
And I can’t help thinking the Heelys will provide the other passengers with entertainment as he goes rolling by on the promenade deck. If he lands fully clothed in the swimming pool, that could only be a bonus.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears on alternate weekends.
