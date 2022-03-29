Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

I love trees. Here on Haystack Mountain where we live, there are roughly 500 bazillion trees; some cling desperately to the rocky cliffs overlooking the Narrows, and some sink their roots valiantly below the rock layer on the gentler slopes, hoping to find some actual, you know, soil on which to feed. Anywhere that there are not roads and houses here on the mountain, there are trees. And rocks. And trees.
So is it cockamamie of me to plant more trees? Probably.
I didn’t buy these trees (well, at this stage they are more like sticks with roots attached). They were sent to me as a gift from Seedlings Anonymous, or the National We Accidentally Ordered Too Many Saplings Association, or somebody, in gratitude for my answering two or three questions concerning how I feel about trees. As I recall, the questions ran something along the lines of: “Do you support Democratic or Republican trees?” and “Do you have a grudge against any particular tree from your childhood?” and “If you had to choose between planting a tree and having your leg amputated below the hip, which would you select?” That sort of thing. My answers don’t seem to have mattered, just the fact that I bothered to answer at all was good enough to earn me a dozen or so free trees.
I suspect that they just want more trees planted. Do you get that feeling, too? It’s a laudable aim, but somewhat problematic here in tree heaven.
They arrived yesterday, during the coldest, snowiest, most blustery weather we’ve had since the filming of “Nanook of the North” and I wasn’t tempted to run right out and start chiseling small crevices between the rocks into which to shoehorn these fragile little saplings. The temperature, snow and gale winds were already doing a number on my fall-planted bulbs, which had foolishly poked their heads above the ground last week to see if it was safe to come out. So the “root-sticks” are now reposing in our refrigerator till the weather moderates. The accompanying instructions were urgent that they be planted IMMEDIATELY — or at least within five days — so I am watching The Weather Channel anxiously. I don’t want their deaths on my head.
Considering the fact that our backyard is already entirely made up of trees, and our front “yard” entirely of driveway, about the only tree I can currently accommodate would be a miniature bonsai in a pot at the window over the kitchen sink. And even there it would get no sun. (Can bonsai’s live on steam and dishwashing liquid?)
The selection of trees they sent is gratifying: two eastern redbuds (which I love!) and a sargent crabapple tree, (didn’t know trees had ranks) which will bloom purple, so I am told. Then a Washington hawthorn which purports to provide red fruits “that stay on the tree into winter” and “reddish-purple leaves that change to dark green in summer, then to orange, scarlet or purple in the fall.” Goodness, what a show that will be! The instructions note that “this tree has a high wildlife value.” I’m not sure if this means that wildlife can eat the fruits (it does not say that humans can) or that the wildlife will line up with popcorn and soft drinks to be entertained by the changing leaf colors. Either way, I suspect that it will be a tremendous addition to the mountain, although I worry that the fruits that hang throughout the winter will eventually fall off and become mush on the driveway.
Next, we have a white flowering dogwood, which sports “petal-like bracts.” I had to look up “bracts” as I have never encountered the word before, and discovered that it means “a modified leaf or scale, typically small, with a flower or flower cluster in its axil.” Think poinsettia.
I am also the proud recipient of two crapemyrtles. I have been wanting to get some of these for years, but held off because I had no place to put them. I still have no place to put them. Apparently the ones I have received can bloom either white, pink or red, but I won’t know which till they bloom. So much for deliberately color-coordinating the mountain.
The most problematic of the trees, space-wise, are the five — count ‘em — five Norway spruces (spruceae?) they have sent me. The others are all pretty much glorified bushes, but these mammoths can reach a height of 60 feet with a canopy spread of 30 feet. These are clearly not going on the kitchen windowsill with the bonsai’s.
Don’t get me wrong. I love the idea of towering behemoths throwing their shade across the valley. But short of jack-hammering the front driveway or sneaking into a neighbor’s yard and planting them by dark of night, I don’t know what I’m going to do with five Norway spruces. I might be able to squeeze a pair of the smaller flora into various little openings in the yard between us and our western neighbor, and one or two down by the road. The crapemyrtle might make a nice contrast to the forsythia hedge which has been eating our mailbox for the past 20 years, although if they also turn out to be yellow they will simply disappear into the general sunny haze. And I can always find room for the redbuds in honor of my mom — they were her favorite tree. But five 60-foot spruce trees? We may have to buy the lot across the road to accommodate them. And even then, that lot is already covered with trees, so that probably wouldn’t work.
I suppose I could cut down some of our existing trees to make room for the newcomers, but that seems rather unfair. They’ve struggled so hard to get a foothold here over the years, it doesn’t seem cricket to hack them down for some snotty, upstart rookie saplings. I suggested rooting one of the new trees in our composter, but my husband vetoed that idea. I guess he doesn’t want to waste compost on, you know, growing things …
If I can manage to find a spot for one of the spruces, maybe I can donate it to the Downtown Development Commission in 30 years for their Christmas tree?
One way or another, I need to find space for these new friends. Would anyone like a free Norway spruce? I’ve got to get them into the ground soon. It’s not just for their own good — the whimpering from the refrigerator is driving the dog crazy.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
