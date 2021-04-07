Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

Who says July 4 is Independence Day? For me, it will be April 16 — the day I get my second dose of COVID vaccine!
Our family has been extremely lucky during the pandemic; my husband has had the luxury of working from home, our youngest son has been able to go to school successfully online, and although our eldest son and I both lost our jobs to the pandemic, we’ve been able to receive unemployment, after an initial registration process, which made unraveling the Gordian Knot look like tiddly-winks.
Many have had it so very much worse, and I have no right to complain about anything — except the friends I’ve lost to COVID and the time I’ve lost to the lockdown, and the possible emotional scars it has left on my sons.
In our household we have been scrupulously adhering to CDC guidelines for eluding the virus. Until about a week ago, we were disinfecting every grocery we brought into the house. (I think we were the only people on the planet still doing this.)
We have been essentially sequestered in our home since we returned from our trip to Scotland in February 2020. Have we become closer as a family? Hard to say, we have always been pretty close. We’ve discovered more things about one another that are annoying — does that count? Have we taken advantage of this “downtime” to practice, learn, achieve, experiment, study? Have we become better people? Well, there was very little room for improvement in my husband to begin with, so that’s a moot point. (No pressure, sweetie!) As for the boys and me, we’ve just been trying to survive without going mad — improving our shining hours is a bit much to ask.
As time has passed, each family member has retreated to a space in the house which he/she considers “theirs.” My husband is the basement hermit; he lives in his mancave under the house with his 123.9 computer screens, his paraphernalia for doing his hobbies, his recliner chair and his space heater. There is also a bathroom, making it unnecessary for him to resurface above ground except for coffee refills and meals. He even occasionally sleeps down there at night, when his wife insists on keeping the bedroom too cold. (Silly wife!)
My eldest son has a habit of spreading himself all over the house, which is very chummy of him. He has appropriated for himself the remaining basement space which does not include hubby’s man-cave, but he also has a bedroom on the second floor. In spite of this, he tends to sleep in the family room so he can be near the dog.
Since he is a nocturnal animal and sleeps all day, his mom finds this pretty inconvenient when she wants to exercise or watch TV. (Silly mom!) The youngest occupies what used to be the dining room and living room, which we remodeled into a bedroom and sitting room when my late mom moved in with us. This also includes a bathroom, so he’s golden. Here he sleeps, takes his remote schooling online, and plays endless video games, the explosively violent sounds of which make his mother cringe. (Silly mother!)
Yours truly bounces between the family room (when No. 1 son isn’t asleep there) and my study on the second floor, which is a hodge-podge of books, computer, enormous desk, books, brass bed, books, family memorabilia, exercise equipment and books. (There is also exercise equipment in the family room — I am at least trying to occasionally do something worthwhile.) Since lockdown, I have written an entire novel and colored at least 45 pictures, which now hang framed on my study wall — but I haven’t learned French or run a food bank or planted a vegetable garden; and since no one will ever publish the book and the pictures are pretty feeble attempts at art, the pandemic for me has been pretty thoroughly wasted. An entire year or more of my life shot to hell.
This is why all my hopes are focused on April 16. Once I get that second vaccine dose, I will be free to be a part of the world again! I won’t have to rely for entertainment on teasing the dog or draw up detailed itineraries for an expedition to the mailbox, or fill my time with scientific experiments on which pencil sharpeners give the best point on a colored pencil without breaking the lead. There is a whole universe out there, full of people, movie theaters, restaurants, stores, protest marches, museums and such that I haven’t visited in over a year!
I’m almost afraid to venture out again — like the fear I had of eating normal food after 15 months on Nutrisystem. Crazed with my emancipation, I might go to the library, or get a Cravin at Livvy’s — or even drive to Hagerstown! The mind boggles! I shall have to take it in baby steps — a quick trim at the hair salon to start, or perhaps a conversation with a neighbor where I don’t have my T-shirt pulled up over my nose because I forgot to put a mask in my pocket. If I don’t keep a rein on things, I might get overly daring and actually come out to pick up a package immediately off the front porch, instead of waiting till the UPS person gets all the way back into the truck.
Control yourself now! Get a grip!
So much that I used to do on a daily basis will be possible again that it may be difficult to readjust. I’ve grown accustomed to my circumscribed life, it’s become comfortable. There are parts of it I don’t want to give up — the restful, introspective moments, the unpressured time to really talk to my kids and husband, the pleasure in little things which I used to take for granted. I need to pause and take stock of the lessons I’ve unconsciously learned in the past year, so that the lockdown won’t be a complete waste. And I need to hang onto the valuable bits, not just let them go because I can go back to “normal” again.
One thing I do recognize: while the past year has created an entirely new set of anxieties and pressures, it has freed me from others which I had forced onto myself without even knowing it — the pressure to constantly achieve and accomplish; the pressure to participate in things not because I wanted to but because I felt I should; the anxiety of sending my sons out the door not knowing if some maniac with a gun or drunk with a car was going to keep them from coming safely home. I have been largely free of these fears and stresses since March 2020, and that has been in its own way a great relief.
So in that sense, perhaps my Independence Day came a year ago, and I just didn’t recognize it. Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.