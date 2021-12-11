Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

In looking over some of my old columns, I see that I once wrote about which Hollywood stars (male) of the 1930s and 1940s were the sexiest. Now I think it behooves me to give you the benefit of my unquestioned wisdom on the topic of which female stars of the same period were the most gifted actresses. (You thought I was going to say the most beautiful, didn’t you? Psych!)
For my money, the greatest actress of Hollywood’s Golden Age was Judy Garland. Hands down. Even in her early schlocky “programmers” like “Every Sunday” (1936) and “Pigskin Parade” (1936) she stood head and shoulders above the adults whose names topped hers in the credits. There was a poignance, a throat-catching wistfulness to even her silliest role which just made you want to take her home and cuddle her. She never captured Andy Hardy, but she settled uncomplainingly for his friendship and sincerely thanked him for it — and you believed her! Her Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Ox” (1939) is the iconic embodiment of a dreamy young girl stuck in a world of drudgery and sepia tones. But some of her later roles, like Jo Hayden in “For Me and My Gal” (1942) and Alice Mayberry in “The Clock” (1944) gave her a chance to stretch her adult dramatic wings and prove to the world that there was a gifted and nuanced actress inside the child musical prodigy.
She could do it all. For split-second comedic timing, watch her Esther Smith in “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), her Manuela in “The Pirate” (1948) or her Hannah Brown in “Easter Parade” (1948). For sheer gut-wrenching, raw emotion, her small turn as Irene Hoffmann in “Judgment at Nuremberg” (1961) or her dressing room scene as Vicki Lester in “A Star is Born” (1954) can leave lacerations on your soul. Watch her astonishing dancing in the “Portland Fancy” number from “Summer Stock” (1950) or “Ballin’ the Jack” from “For Me and My Gal” (1942), in both of which she gives Gene Kelly a run for his money — or the “Broadway Rhythm” number from “Presenting Lily Mars,” where she dances rings around choreographer Charles Walters. Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly both said she was their favorite partner, and the quickest study they ever met. She could watch a dance once and then repeat it perfectly.
As for the obvious, there is no need to tout her extraordinary natural singing voice — but it wasn’t just her vocal technique or the quaver in her production, it was her commitment to each song. Whether it was “The Trolley Song” from “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) or “The Man That Got Away” from “A Star is Born” (1954), she believed every word. If you have computer access, watch the quintessential performance of “Over the Rainbow” from her first TV special in 1955. I dare you — I DARE you not to ugly cry!
So in my opinion, Judy Garland was the tops! But here are some Honorable Mentions:
Naturally one of the first to spring to mind is Katharine Hepburn. Hepburn was a maverick in the glory days of the Silver Screen. She wore pants before it was acceptable for women, and refused to attend the Oscar ceremonies even when she was nominated. (She won four times, which is still a record.) She was exceptionally gratifying for cinematographers, as her face had multiple planes which it was a delight to light, and she played a lot of highfalutin’ roles where she got slapped down eventually by the male lead, especially when she played opposite Spencer Tracy, the off-screen love of her life. She is often lauded for her early characters, like Jo March in “Little Women” (1933) and Eva Lovelace in “Morning Glory” (1933) — but she was a little too chew-the-scenery/strike-Victorian-poses for my taste in those early days. By “The Lion in Winter” (1969) she had matured considerably.
Vivien Leigh is rightfully remembered as Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone With The Wind” (1939), but for my money her Blanche Dubois in “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) is the far better performance. Her Myra in “Waterloo Bridge” (1940) barely raises a ripple on most peoples’ radar screens, but it was a touching and poignant performance – and she got to be taller than her leading man for once, though with Robert Taylor that wasn’t difficult.
Greer Garson was versatile but too often typecast as the spunky Irish colleen. She could do much more. Lana Turner mostly phoned it in, standing around looking statuesque and buxom so that the men in the audience came out thinking they had just seen the best performance ever. Jean Harlow barely had time to reach her potential before her tragic death, similar to Carol Lombard, who sadly left little imprint but her screwball comedies. Joan Crawford’s best performances, like “Mildred Pierce” (1945) were good mostly because she was playing against her arrogant, self-confident persona.
I am frank to say that I am not a huge fan of Bette Davis, but that may be because I do not like the song “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes (it sounds as if the vocalist has several toothpicks caught in her throat.) I also think it was a rotten trick to come out with “Jezebel” the year before “Gone With The Wind” just to try to steal David O. Selznick’s thunder. Greta Garbo was lauded as a goddess of the screen, but all she ever seemed to me was distant and marbleized. She lacked that warmth which might have drawn me to her — but then, I guess that’s appropriate; goddesses are supposed to be unreachable. I feel the same way about Marlene Dietrich. Maybe it was the German accents. Unacceptable, I know, but was, after all, a child of World War II parents. (But my dad spoke German, so that doesn’t make much sense...)
Olivia de Haviland was an astonishingly good dramatic actress, but she wasn’t versatile. She had no musical ability, and her comedy lacked sparkle. Ingrid Bergman had the same problems. Barbara Stanwyck was a less edgy Bette Davis, and Loretta Young and Irene Dunne are sort of interchangeable, except the latter can sing. And Mae West was — Mae West.
There isn’t space here to travel further down this path, so allow me to close by saying this: Judy Garland was the best, hands down, no argument. Among them all, only she is immortal. If you want a chance at rebuttal, get your own column. This one stands by Judy.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
