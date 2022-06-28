Hello, Bella Moosie da Dawg here. Mommy says I should write her next two columns for her. Mommy says she is very busy and will be too crazy to be funny for a while. Mommy says I am funny all the time, whether I mean to be or not, so I am the perfect person to help her out.
Mommy wants me to tell you that she is getting ready to fly to Africa.
I do not know what means flying, unless it is what I do out the doggie door when I try to catch squirrels. I also do not know what means Africa, but maybe it has something to do with food? I hope so! Then she could bring some back for me!
Mommy says that getting ready to fly to Africa means you have to get ouchies in your arm. She says the ouchies keep you from getting sick while you are away, but I do not understand how ouchies could be of any use at all. Sometimes Mommy takes me to the Mean People Place where they make me get ouchies in my butt, and all it does is make me sad. It seems like getting ouchies in her arm makes Mommy sad, too. At least, I heard her talking through her little black box to someone she called the “insurance company,” and she sure didn’t sound happy!
Mommy ‘splained to me that she is going to Africa for her nephew’s wedding. She splained that Uncle Djime, who is her nephew’s daddy, is from Chad, and that her nephew’s fiancé is from Niger, so they are going to do a different wedding in each place. I do not know what means wedding, or Chad or Niger, but if she brings me back Yummies she can go anywhere she wants.
I do not know Uncle Djime or his son Zane very well, because when I am around their eyes get watery and they sneeze a lot, and Mommy and Daddy spend all their time saying “gesundheit.” When they come to visit I have to go sit in the doggy gaol, which is worse than getting ouchies in the butt because it lasts longer.
Mommy sure is taking a lot of clothes with her! She says it is her “hot weather wardrobe,” which I guess means the things that she can put on herself that keep her most cool. I tried to tell her she should not wear ANYTHING, the way I do, because that is the most coolest of all, but she didn’t seem to take to the idea. She said she didn’t want to get “arrested” but I rest all day and it’s no problem. People are silly!
Mommy says this will be a great experience for her and she will come home knowing all sorts of new things and having met all sorts of new people. She says she will sleep for a solid week when she comes home. That sounds to me like a great idea! I will snuggle up against her on the bed while she sleeps, so that she knows that I am near and that I love her. Also that way I can be the first one to get at the Yummies when she unpacks her suitcase.
It will be sad not having Mommy around for a while. I love my brothers and my Daddy — Daddy gives me lots of snacks when he’s cooking because Mommy says he is a “sap” — and my brothers give me lots of snuggling; but Mommy is with me all day long and pets my furry head and calls me her “baby girl.” She helps me pull blankets over my head when I get them stuck on my tail and can’t cover myself up, and she makes my brothers take me for walkies, which is my chance to sniff all the new sniffs.
I will miss her. I will miss tripping her down the stairs in the morning to remind her to give me my doggie vitamins; but when she comes back from flying I will trip her as she comes in the front door, so she will know she is home again. After all, Daddy says my last name is “Underfoot,” and Mommy will have been gone so long I may have to reintroduce myself.
It will be so wonderful to have Mommy home! Then I will be her Baby Girl Underfoot again, and she will give me all the treats she brings me home from Africa.
And she can go back to writing her own damn columns!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
