Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

I am not usually an easy mark. I recognize baloney when I hear it. I don’t fall for conspiracy theories, I never believe politicians, and while I do hold firmly to the existence of Santa Claus, I have seen the Easter Bunny for years for the phony he is.
So why do I keep falling for dubious claims about vitamin supplements?
Perhaps it is their wholesome, homeopathic aura which persuades me. After all, long before we had miracle treatments like penicillin, insulin and Preparation H, people got by with medicines they made for themselves out of what was available. The fever reducing properties of willow bark are well-documented. Peppermint soothes upset stomachs, lavender calms and rejuvenates, and chamomile can help you to sleep. So when these supplement makers proclaim that their products are “all natural,” the part of me that lives viscerally in the 1700s responds “hot damn!”
As a result, there is a basket on our kitchen counter full of the junk I have been conned into buying over the years, practically none of which has resulted in the diminution of anything but my bank account. I have been promised that these products will lower my weight, ease my joint pain, diminish my wrinkles, lower my weight, ensure a healthy heart/liver/pancreas/left kneecap, improve my eyesight, and lower my weight. With the exception of all of them, they have worked miracles.
Especially the weight loss products. I used to want to lose weight so that I could get all the leading lady roles I auditioned for. Now I want to lose weight so I can roll over in bed without panting and live long enough to see my grandchildren. Or even my next birthday (Feb. 13. I’ll be 62. I’m hoping to live to at least 90, as long as we can stop global warming and the Pirates win a few World Series.) The amount of useless truck I’ve bought over the years which promised to make me a size 6 would sink the Queen Mary, as if I couldn’t do that on my own. And that doesn’t even include all the Nutri-System meals.
Actually, Nutri-System is about the only thing which has ever worked for me, but after I go off the diet the weight comes right back. Let’s face it: nature did not intend for me to be a size 6, even the “nature” inside all those little bottles. I can still walk several miles a day and swim 40 laps without having a stroke (pun intended), so I should be satisfied. My days of bikinis (which I never wore anyway) and hot pants are long gone. Thank God!
The efficacy of some of the other products is harder to gauge. I assume that, because I have not had a heart attack, the Omega-3 fish oil I’m taking is doing its job — but how do I know? The only thing I know about fish oil is that fish are attractive only to other fish for a reason.
I consume gummies every day which claim to contain lutein to keep my vision keen, apple cider vinegar to reduce my cholesterol, and black elderberry, whose properties I forget, but which will probably restrain me from going mad and locking the dog in the freezer. I take zinc, vitamin D and calcium because various articles I have read have assured me that these will pay my taxes for me, win me the Publisher’s Clearinghouse sweepstakes, and clean the leaves out of my rain gutters.
I’ve been told that coconut oil supplements will ward off Alzheimer’s (I forget who told me this,) and I have lately started taking something called Neuriva, because Mayim Bialik assures me it will prevent my finding myself standing at the checkout counter at GameStop trying to purchase a one-way train ticket to Seattle. So far I haven’t done this, so does that mean the pills are working? (I don’t even like “The Big Bang Theory,” so why am I moved by Mayim Bialik’s opinion? She is, in fact, a neuroscientist, so that does give her some credibility...)
It isn’t just supplements. I have bought creams which promise to give me back the skin I had as a 20 year old (do I want acne?) I have ponied up for machines which say they’ll give me the body of an Olympic athlete (and I only have to work out on them for 22 hours per day!) and knee braces which will stop my knee pain but only succeed in cutting off my circulation. My closet contains vice-like “body shapers” which I thought would make me look like Lana Turner, but end up rolling themselves into elastic torture instruments around my rib cage. I have put myself into the hands of video workout coaches from Jane Fonda to Richard Simmons, and all I ever got was dehydrated.
I believe solidly in provable medical science, so the products which claim to be backed up by research are the ones I am particularly susceptible to. It turns out most of the study results are based on the experience of the researcher’s Great-Aunt Wilma, who lives in Dubuque, has shoveled manure and hauled barley in ox carts since the Depression, and eats nothing but possum steaks and rhubarb. She is not a representative cross-section of humanity.
I guess the secret is that I need to stay away from pop-up ads and viral videos, which promise miracles and deliver nothing but disappointment. They always have a money-back guarantee, but who ever bothers to follow up on such offers? I only did once, and the result was that not only did I not get my money back, but they talked me into buying another six weeks supply of the product.
I need to have my head examined. Or someone needs to take my cellphone, computer and TV away from me. And please don’t flood my in-box with products you have tried and can certify will work. They may work for you and Mayim Bialik, but the only thing which has ever worked for me is a block on my checking account!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
