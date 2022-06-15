Well, both my sons have graduated and are working now. How did I get so old?
Where have the years gone? Isn’t that what every parent asks? I hide the grey hair behind brown dye, and try to pretend I’m still 40, but it’s not working.
My knees sound like the percussion section of a Rumba band, especially when I get out of bed in the morning — if I can. My feet don’t seem to be properly connected to my ankles anymore, and when I participate in medieval English country dancing, I don’t do the hoppity bits like I used to. I step carefully left, then right, so I don’t twist an ankle and end up sprawled on the floor with my hoop skirt over my head. (When you’re the instructor, you are supposed to have some dignity.)
I can’t lose weight like I used to, either. Years ago I could diet for a week and take off 10 pounds. Now I diet for a month and gain three.
Whose idea was this aging business, anyway? My husband says it beats the alternative, but sometimes I wonder...
If I could pick the year I would like to remain in, how about 2012? Both my kids were old enough by then to hold semi-rational conversations, we were past the diaper changing stage and I still had a fully functioning body. I wasn’t part of the “older generation” yet, because some members of my parents’ generation were still living. (Being part of the “older generation” doesn’t gain you respect or reverence, all it gains you is the senior discount at Bob Evans, which is hardly a fair tradeoff.)
So what was the perfect year? I had great years in college, but then I didn’t have the joy of knowing my sons or my husband. 2020 was a banner year because of our trip to Scotland, but then COVID hit, so that sort of knocked the wind out of the rest of that year! 1966 was pretty good, we got our first puppy, but I also broke my collarbone, got 18 stitches in my arm, and had a cyst removed from my eye. So maybe not 1966...
The truth is, every year has its ups and downs; the trick is to focus on the good and try to overcome the bad without letting it overshadow everything else. Sort of like enjoying the chocolate chips in the cookie and trying not to focus on the burnt bits.
I have a set of wonderful cousins who are very good at this. Every time I meet up with them, or encounter them online, they are having fantastic times doing all sorts of things — biking, kayaking, traveling, singing, baking — it doesn’t seem to matter so much exactly what they are doing, how mundane or how epic — it is the joy with which they do it. That’s the secret I need to learn.
I need to sing while I’m ironing, and dance while I’m vacuuming. (OK, OK, I don’t iron and I very rarely vacuum. You know what I meant, and the theory is the same, don’t be so picky!) Presumably we only get one life, although I’m hoping Buddhism has it right and I will get another crack at this. But if there’s only one go ‘round, I want to spend it being happy myself and making others happy.
So from now on, more smiling and laughing, less brooding and being what my family calls “whumpitty.” After I’m gone, I don’t want my kids’ memories of me to be of a frowning, cynical, morose old lady, hobbling around the house grousing about taxes and climate change. And if I live long enough to get to know my grandchildren, I want them to tell my great-grandchildren what fun grandma was, how she liked music and silly jokes, walks in the forest and tickling. We don’t always have a long time to make an impression on others, so we need to be aware of what lingers on after us once we’re gone.
So maybe tripping and ending up with my hoop skirt over my head wouldn’t be a bad thing. As long as I don’t break my femur, it might get a good laugh out of everybody, and that’s the right spirit. Who needs dignity? I think I’d rather be remembered for a good, hearty pratfall!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
