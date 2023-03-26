I realize I have been asking a lot of unanswerable questions lately, and that trend doesn’t seem likely to change any time soon, so be warned.
Here is another:
What purpose is served by the common cold?
There are a great many obnoxious products of evolution in this world which serve some sort of useful end. The common cold is not one of them.
Take mosquitoes, for example. No, I mean really, PLEASE TAKE MOSQUITOES!
Mosquitoes are one of the most disgusting critters on the planet. The only beings fond of mosquitoes are other mosquitoes, and even they don’t exactly sing serenades under each others’ windows.
Mosquitoes are vampires without the sex appeal — which has always eluded me anyway, to be honest. Mosquitoes are self-entitled little buggers who feel they have the inalienable right to gnosh on your plasma, whether you invite them to or not; they just swoop in and implant their evil little hypodermics whenever it suits them. They could at least buy you a drink first.
Now if all they did was suck blood, it might not be quite so bad. I donate more to the Red Cross every few weeks than it seems likely a mosquito could siphon out of me in a lifetime, unless they up the ante someday and start using a fire hose attachment. But just to make certain they are not only unwelcome but actively hated, mosquitoes add two insults to the injury: They inject something in while they are sucking something out, which makes the bite site itch like a son-of-a...gun. And they come equipped with a buzzing noise which, when administered close to the ear, sounds like the strafing of Pearl Harbor in an old World War II film starring Robert Taylor or Gary Cooper.
Mosquitoes are not permitted to solo on these attack raids until they have graduated from Annoyance Training. In this program they are educated on how to find the only portion of human skin — usually the ankle above the sock — which is exposed to biting. They are also taught to buzz around a human ear in the middle of the night and how to avoid being swatted without the bedside lamp having to be turned on. This was a larger problem before window screens, but our bedroom windows seem to have an entry turnstile for mosquitoes — all they have to do is purchase a subway token near the front porch light and they receive a lifetime pass through any screen devised by humans.
But mosquitoes, as irritating as they are, have one saving grace — they provide food for other animals which are useful to humans: Bats, birds, frogs and tadpoles, fish, dragonflies and spiders all enjoy munching on a tasty mosquito. (So do ticks, which are also repulsive creatures with scant redeeming social value.) And all of these critters that feast on mosquitoes and ticks, in some way or another play a useful role in nature, which benefits humans. So mosquitoes (and ticks) aren’t all bad. Just mostly.
The same, though I hate to say it, could be said of some diseases. Now don’t misunderstand me. I am not in favor of anyone dying of cancer or dengue fever or malaria (dang those mosquitoes!) or COVID or any other such horror. But evolution has used disease as a population control for millennia, lest the planet become too heavy and plummet out of the sky. (Yeah, yeah, I know, I’m being facetious here — work with me.) If all humans survived they would eventually overcome the natural resources of the planet and those left would starve to death or be forced to live in Detroit. We can’t have that.
Buzzards are pretty disgusting creatures, but they Hoover up carrion, which habit of theirs is a boon to humanity. Also, drawings of buzzards make effective Halloween decorations, and buzzards traditionally lead Wild West movie heroes to the site where the stage coach ambush has taken place. So they have their uses.
But what purpose besides making one miserable is served by the common cold? It is not a population control, because it seldom kills its host. It doesn’t provide food for other creatures, unless you believe Mucinex commercials. The common cold does not function well as a Halloween decoration. (I’ve tried.) And while you can usually follow a trail of Kleenexes to journey’s end, what you will discover there is not a gingerbread house but a runny-nosed sufferer with watery eyes, a throat like an emery board and a tendency to spew things into the air which you’d rather not see on a motion-capture video.
I guess you could say that the common cold provides profits for tissue, over-the-counter cough medicine and VapoRub manufacturers, but since I believe this malady far predates Nyquil, that doesn’t comprehensively explain what purpose the common cold serves. And who wants to enrich those corporate predators anyway?
I guess the common cold fulfills one singular purpose, and that is all: It garners us sympathy. Everyone has had a cold at one time or another; everyone hates having a cold; everyone can commiserate. No one brushes aside a cold as if it were nothing and says “Oh, just hang in there, it’ll be gone in a day or two.” No, even a husband will say, “Gee, that sucks! I’m so sorry! Is there anything I can get you?”
And then they make you sleep in the guest room for two nights.
But at least they bring chicken soup to the bedroom door, and that’s something.
Wait — maybe colds were cooked up by chicken soup manufacturers? Nah. If that were the case, they would have figured out ways for everyone else to catch cold but them. And I’m pretty sure even Campbell caught colds.
He’s welcome to mine. And he won’t even have to “catch” it. I’ll gladly hand it to him.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Saturdays.
