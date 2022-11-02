Been seeing a lot of “Top 10 Lists” lately. I nearly always disagree with them, and they are practically never categories I care about: Top 10 Kardashians (what’s a Kardashian? Are there 10 of them? Why?) Top 10 Cherry Tomato Dishes. Top 10 Vacuum Cleaner Attachments. Since these are purely subjective lists, I think I’ll offer my own. I don’t have space to do top 10 lists, so here are my Top 10 “Top 3” lists about things that matter to me. Or don’t. Your guess.
Top 3 Annoying Bald Men from History:
1. Telly Savalas — Seriously — what’s with the lollipops? Really reaching for “endearingly quirky” there, big guy!
2. The Pillsbury Doughboy — that brain-damaged giggle makes me want to turn the oven up to “Broil.”
3. The guy who sat in front of me at the movie theater a few weeks ago. I think he buffed his head with Windex before he left the house. The glare he reflected from the movie screen was blinding. I’d have given anything for some talcum powder. Or Rogaine.
Top 3 Children’s Books:
1. “The Sneetches and Other Stories” by Dr. Seuss — the greatest morality lessons about prejudice, foresight and anger issues ever written in anapestic tetrameter.
2. “Amelia Bedelia” — any book that can make me look competent is a winner!
3. “50 Shades of Gray” — Wait! This isn’t a coloring book …?
Top 3 Reasons NOT to Wear High Heels:
1. They hurt.
2. They force your feet into an unnatural position for walking, creating structural damage and ingrown toenails.
3. Fashion says I should. Buzz off, fashion! I’m too old now to care — not that I ever did!
Top 3 Best Movies Starring an Actress Named Judy, Judi or Ingrid:
1. “The Clock” starring Judy Garland — I guess I shouldn’t include this one, because Judy wasn’t her real name. It was Frances Ethel Gumm. (Talk about child abuse!) But it’s my list, so tough!
2. “Shakespeare in Love” — Judi Dench won an Oscar for her supporting role as Queen Elizabeth I in this movie, which she probably didn’t deserve for seven minutes of screen time — but it’s still a terrific movie, and Joseph Fiennes is HOT!
3. “Casablanca” — OK, so I caved here, this movie would be on anyone’s list of anything, except perhaps Movies That Make Nazis Look Sympathetic. But Ingrid Bergman is ethereal in this picture, despite the fact that she didn’t know, from start to finish, whether she was supposed to be in love with Bogie or Paul Henried. Personally I would have ditched both of them and gone with Claude Rains, but that’s just me ...
Top 3 Worst Words in the English Language:
1. Can’t bear to say it, but it begins with M and rhymes with “joist.”
2. Pee — maybe I’m old-fashioned, but when I was growing up you said, “I need to go to the restroom,” not, “I’m going to go pee.” Why do people need to know exactly what I’m doing in there? That’s why they put doors on bathrooms!
3. Tofu — it could be that I dislike this word because of what it represents, which is a supposedly ingestible substance with the consistency of damp (not the M-word) cheese and the taste of Styrofoam. I could see using it to caulk a bathtub. Not going to eat it.
Top 3 Uses for Dirt:
1. Not to grow tofu in.
2. Mixing with water to create mud pies, which are huge fun (and yes, I am a grown adult.)
3. A state of being for dead leaves to aspire to.
Top 3 Stupid Things People Waste Money On:
1. Designer labels — why would I pay $300 for a pedestrian-looking handbag built to disintegrate in 12.3 seconds just because it says “Coach” on it? I can write “Coach” with a Sharpie on a brown paper grocery bag and get the same mileage out of it. And, it’s recyclable!
2. Trips to Las Vegas — of all the tacky places! If you want to spend countless hours being robbed of every cent you own, contact Congress. They’ve got millions of ways to dispose of your hard-earned dollars, and they don’t include endless neon, sequins and rhinestones or carpal tunnel syndrome. And, you just might get Social Security out of it when you’re 65. 70. 75. (Hurry up, it keeps going up!)
3. Neckties — once again, this is a fashion/tradition issue, but it seems to me pretty stupid to start your work day by tying a noose around your neck.
Top 3 Ice Cream Flavors:
1. Mint chocolate chip.
2. Peanut butter in vanilla ice cream.
3. Any other flavor as long as the words “coffee” or “mocha” do not appear in the title.
Top 3 Games to Play with Your Dog
1. Mommy and Daddy Grip the Bedside Tables to Keep From Falling Out While I Sprawl in the Middle.
2. I Will Fetch the Ball AFTER You Give Me a Treat.
3. Quick! Hide Under the Sofa! The Postal Worker is Trying to Blow Up the House! I’ll Drive Her Away With My Hysterical and Intimidating Barking! See? Works Every Time!
Top 3 Answers to the Question “Why Do Humans Have Elbows?”
1. If our arms didn’t bend in the middle, forks would have to be 3 feet long, resulting in inconveniently enormous kitchen drawers.
2. Without elbows, we’d have to poke people in the ribs with our knees when we tell jokes, causing severe damage to rib cages and torn hip ligaments.
3. Straitjackets would be useless, the saying “elbow room” would be meaningless and macaroni would just be, you know, macaroni. And you’d have to “bite your way” through a crowd, which would lead to great unpopularity. See how necessary elbows are?
Thanks for listening. This piece is now on my list of “Top 3 Columns Written in a Desperate Attempt to Beat a Deadline.”
You’re welcome.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears on alternate weekends.
