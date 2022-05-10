Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

In spring, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love. The season also seems to bring out the weirdo factor. This is true not only of humans, but of weather, animals and creation in general.
This spring, our area has tumbled into snowstorms, which brought more inches than any of those during the actual snow season. We have been flooded out by massive rains, and lost power to gales that had clearly been trained by Katrina. I realize spring is notorious for these types of barometric vacillations, but the Weather Gods seem to be particularly spiteful this year. Perhaps they were tired of being locked down by the pandemic and decided to use their newfound freedom to unleash the dogs of climatic chaos.
My husband has also gotten rather peculiar. Stereotypically men his age are expected to suffer a midlife crisis, but it was my understanding that the form this crisis usually takes is that of buying an outrageously expensive tiny red foreign sports car, or taking on a mistress. I am glad his aberration did not tend in those directions, but he seems to have gone off the deep end in other, less predictable ways.
For example, he suddenly decided that it is time we get rid of the sofa we had bought together as a young couple 25 years ago.
I have been urging him to take this step for nigh onto a decade, because the lovely Eaton-Young Galleries specimen, upholstered in blue denim and roughly the size of a New York harbor pier, which we bought when we were young and giddy, is now a torn-fabric, dog smelling, crushed cushion relic of its former majestic self. I suppose it is nonsensical to become emotionally attached to an inanimate object, but to begin with, this sofa was the scene of my husband’s popping the question to me, while I was unromantically clad in a bathrobe and with my wet hair twisted up in a towel.
He took the opportunity during a commercial break in his TV show to casually say, “Well, if you still want to get married, I guess we can.”
I figured if he could propose to a woman who looked like an old ad for Nivea skin cream, he must have really been deeply in love, so I instantly took him up on it. Then the commercial ended and we were back to NCIS.
That happened on this same sofa.
The old workhorse has provided nap space for fussy toddlers and weary puppies, sometimes simultaneously. Two decades of Christmas presents have been opened on it; it has protected stricken children during their first view of the Wicked Witch of the West, and the Child Catcher from “Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang.”
It is my husband’s refuge when his snoring keeps me awake at night, and it has traveled with us to three separate residences. It harbors family history, and is the object of great affection, but it is time for us to move on.
Apparently something about spring inspired my husband, and he suddenly concluded that the time had come to retire our old comrade and replace it with something pristine and not reeking of Bella. He searched online for his ideal Futon, and our dear old blue behemoth’s days were numbered. The plan was to move it into the basement so our eldest son could continue to enjoy it, since he would rather sleep on it then in his own bedroom. An old sectional couch had to be chopped up and landfilled to make space for it, but the condition of the sectional was even worse then that of the denim sofa, so this was secretly a relief.
By actual measurement, hubby discovered that the sofa would not fit through the hallway and door to the basement, so he decided it would be necessary to schlep the thing out through the garage, down the driveway, and in through the outside basement entrance.
Hubby likes to claim that I am the impulsive one, but every so often he gives me a run for my money. On this occasion he decided that the first Friday in May was D-Day for the operation, and he remained adamant, despite the fact that, if you will recall, it was raining like Niagara Falls.
He and our oldest son between them lifted this Titanic piece of furniture, awkward and weighty though it is, and strained it out through the door into the garage. They trudged with it, heads bent against the deluge, down the driveway, through the treacherously sodden garden, around the flagstone path and down the rocky, muddy incline ramp to the basement door where they discovered that there was no way this island-sized couch could be shoehorned through that unforgiving portal.
Ever hear the old saying, “measure twice, cut once?” The new version is “measure ‘nonse,’ cuss repeatedly.”
So back through the garden and up the streaming driveway came the sofa. It now sits triumphant in the garage, having ousted my car, victorious in its thwarting of our plan to relegate it to the basement. It wanted to stay on the first floor of the house, and it has achieved its goal. The new Futon arrived and was duly assembled, and now has pride of place in the family room, but the old sofa is not vanquished yet.
Hubby is still achy and rueful after the abortive waterlogged transport attempt, and is planning to offer the sofa free to anyone willing to come and pick it up. We all hate to see it go, but hope it will bring solace and a refuge to a new family somewhere.
Oh, and by the way, it has been thoroughly rinsed!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.