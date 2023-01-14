The worst Christmas I ever spent was when I was stuck alone in Phoenix about 30 years ago: no family, no snow, people hanging holiday lights in their cacti, swimming and golfing on Christmas Day. It felt about as Christmassy as Fourth of July, and I was lonelier than a liberal at CPAC.
The second worst was 40 years ago with one of my sets of in-laws, whose idea of Christmas was giving identical gifts to each relative on Christmas Eve, whether you needed a beard trimmer or not. Then we spent Christmas Day doing drywall repair on one of their rental properties.
Fa-la-la-la-la...
But Christmas 2022 will rank right up there in the gallery of infamous holidays.
We were scheduled to spend it with my sister in Gaithersburg. Her husband, whom we see about as often as we see solvency, was to be in from Brussels. Our niece was expected from LA. Our nephew’s new wife, who is Muslim, would be experiencing her first Christmas. And, most urgent and magical of all, we would all be together for our first Yule since COVID lockdown! Wahoo! What could possibly be more festive?
And so, with our usual spot-on timing, my husband, sons and I decided it was the perfect moment for all of us to contract jolly cases of influenza A.
Fa-la-la-la-la...?
Our youngest kicked off the parade Dec. 22 with a fever, headache and body aches. It being the Festival of Giving, he gifted me with the malady, and by the 25th I was down for the count. By Boxing Day we were three out of circulation, and New Year’s Eve found the entire house sounding like the tuberculosis ward of a 19th century sanitarium.
A couple of us staggered past midnight to see in 2023, but “Auld Lang Syne” was accompanied by so much hacking and groaning that it drowned out the cheering from Times Square.
Two days later, hubby and I gave up on celebrating our 25th anniversary and feebly stayed home, drinking quarts of hot lemon ginger tea and marking our illustrious silver milestone by binge-watching reruns of “Murder She Wrote.”
The height of romance.
We are slowly crawling once more out into the light of day. Two of us have gone back to work, and the dog is getting walked again. Hubby and I finally commemorated our silver anniversary by spending far too much on a restaurant dinner, where our fellow diners recoiled each time one of us fell into a paroxysm. (We requested a secluded table, and not because we wanted to neck.)
By spring we hope to be able to inhale again without immediately coughing up a lung.
We have rescheduled Christmas, which, on the bright side, still gives us something to look forward to. It also means that, by the time we celebrate the holiday, it will only be 11 months and 14 days till next Christmas.
We may not celebrate the Yule at all next December, though — we will have spent all our money on cough drops and Kleenexes. (Recommendation: buy stock in Robitussin.) We are single-handedly supporting the VapoRub and echinacea concessions.
The only silver we saw on our 25th anniversary was the mercury in our thermometers.
Fa-la-la-la-la...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.