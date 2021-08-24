Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

I have discovered in my 61st year that I am intimidated by young people.
Now it just so happens that I was myself, at one time, a young people — when knighthood was in flower. I remember thinking that my parents didn’t give me enough credit for knowing all things, that they were delusional and antiquated in their thinking and that if they would just stop doling out advice and leave me alone, I could conquer the world.
How I wish they were still here to dole out advice!
My view of myself at that age, looking back, is that I was occasionally sassy to them, that I let them know I thought better of my instincts than of their experience — but I don’t ever remember being so cocky about it as the whippersnappers I run into today. (That’s my story, and I’m sticking with it!)
They are so confident, these young folk, so certain of themselves and their omniscience, so secure in their worldview. Many of them, at any rate. I know several who are diffident and anxious, but if the ones I know who present a cocksure face to the world are faking it, they are doing a consummate job.
I realize this is not a new phenomenon. The bumptious youth of ancient Greece were annoying their elders centuries before the birth of Christ. In the 19th century, Mark Twain observed: “When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.” And it is not that today’s youth are any more brash and arrogant about their superiority than in years past — I suppose; it is just that now I am on the other side of the equation.
I had the fortune (or misfortune) of sharing locker room space with a gaggle of college co-eds at the YMCA a few years ago after swimming. As I tried to efface myself in a corner, wrapped chastely in my over-sized towel, they strode about unconcernedly naked, their flesh glowing with youthful health, their grins cheeky and unembarrassed. It wasn’t the innocent unconsciousness of the toddler; they were righteously confident in their lean, taut forms, and appeared, at least, to be unaware either of their nakedness or its effect on me. They seemed to have no concerns at all about exhibiting themselves, while I, on the other hand, was embarrassed and ashamed of my sagging, bulging self. If I could have hidden in a locker till they left, I would have, but there were no size 40 lockers.
And I’m claustrophobic.
But then, I don’t know if I ever had that same resplendent confidence in my body, even when it was at its best. Maybe it’s a generational thing. I remember having to take showers after gym in high school, but we were allowed to wear towels into the showers, and most of us did. We Baby Boomers were not really taught to display ourselves that way, nor to take tremendous pride in our figures — at least, not publicly. No matter how hard we worked, how carefully we dressed, nor how minimally we ate, we always felt that we didn’t look quite good enough. Being forced to shop in the “chubby” section at the department store, or to have those who love you tell you that you have “such a pretty face” was sufficient subtle body shaming that outright criticism or mockery were never necessary — though we got those, too, usually from our peers. Nowadays it’s bad form to openly chastise people whose bodies are not a perfect size one, but since I almost never see anyone below the age of 30 who looks like I did at that age, perhaps such criticism is no longer warranted. (Curse you, Packie’s Bakery, you were delicious, but fatal!)
On the whole, it’s a good thing if young people are no longer being body-shamed (especially young women) but I think it’s still happening — the message is sent in the TV commercials, magazine covers and music videos which clog our media. There is a lot of lip service given to “you do you!” and “be yourself” and there are endless memes urging us all to love ourselves, ignore the haters, etc., etc. But the Peloton commercials still harangue us to bicycle uphill as fast as we can, the clothes in the large size section all look like they were fashioned by medieval tent-makers and fat women are not featured on the cover of Vogue. It would be helpful if the heroine in a movie were occasionally at least a size 12. Or had crooked teeth. Or couldn’t fit into a locker.
I admit I get a little tired of the constant haranguing people my age get online from the younger generation. I don’t like labels, but for the sake of brevity I will use the “Baby Boomer” handle to identify my generation — and we Boomers are taking a lot of hits online these days. Apparently everything is our fault, from climate change to racism to gum disease, in spite of how hard we tried (and some of us are still trying) to confront these issues. “Thanks, Boomers!” has become a sarcastic hashtag, and I have wasted far too many hours online trying to point out that I and many of my peers have been battling injustice unceasingly since the 1960s. They don’t believe in our energy and commitment, and they don’t want our help. The fight apparently now belongs to the young, the race to the swift, and the credit for any successes will be theirs, too, no matter how much of a foundation their predecessors laid.
Do I sound bitter? Forgive me. It’s just that I’d occasionally like a little acknowledgment for the hard work many of us have already done. And I think, if the generations could work together, we’d be able to accomplish a lot more. They may have the energy and the strength, but we’ve got the strategy, the tactics and the experience to support their vigor. It could be a successful partnership. I’d be happy to march beside them, be arrested with them, sing their songs and echo their chants, if they’d accept my help. I don’t ask much. A sip of water now and then, a little sunblock, maybe a spare Oreo cookie or two.
And a port-a-potty larger than a YMCA locker...
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.