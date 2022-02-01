Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

The older I get, the older I get. That’s it. That’s all.
No bestowal of the Wisdom of the Ages. No Cosmic Revelations. No Profound Insights. About the only enlightenment I’ve gleaned from my three-score years is: don’t wear a flannel nightgown to bed when you’re sleeping between flannel sheets: you become instant human velcro.
I am writing this column in the wee hours of the morning because I can’t sleep. A medieval Christmas carol is drumming through my head, and I am lying awake pondering why corn is considered a grain instead of a vegetable. I might as well be doing something productive. And it occurs to me to wonder what I would wish for if I had three wishes.
This is a question which has teased humanity since the concept was first introduced (“Little Orphan Annie” comics, 1934.) The trick to it is that there’s a trick to it: the Fates are always trying to trip you up with the wording of your requests. They’re malicious that way. I remember this from dimly recalled fragments of a childhood story where someone ends up with no wishes left and a platter of dead fish stuck to his nose. Oh, those whimsical Fates! Always looking for a punch line.
I have a friend who carries a card in her wallet which says: “This or something better now manifests for me, in the most satisfying and harmonious way possible, for the highest good of all concerned.” See? This was clearly penned by someone who was trying to cover all contingencies. It’s like writing a liability waiver for a trip to the Bermuda Triangle — the Fates are like slick ambulance-chasing lawyers, teasing out loopholes to exploit.
You could get really selfless and grandiose and wish for World Peace. You’d end up with one swift Armageddon where the planet would be inhabited only by fungi and the cast of “Leave It To Beaver.” But there would be peace.
Or you could wish for a million dollars and voila! There it would be in your bank account! Fantastic! Until it turns out it comes from the payoff on your spouse’s life insurance policy. I’m assuming that would be a bad thing.
So I thought I would keep it small. First I would wish for healthy knees. Knees that don’t feel like World War III going on in the joints when I carry a basket of laundry down the stairs. Surely the Fates can’t object to so innocuous a wish. But then I was afraid that knees which worked perfectly well would throw the condition my feet are in into stark and painful relief.
So perhaps I should wish for healthy knees AND feet. But is that technically two wishes? Do I want to waste two wishes on such small fry as joints?
Maybe I should wish for money, just not so much that I appear greedy. (The Fates hate it when you appear greedy — which means they shouldn’t be handing out wishes in the first place.) Of course, compared to a good portion of the world’s people, we already live pretty darn well, so asking for any money at all is probably gilding the lily. How about just enough to pay off the mortgage and the medical bills (for my knee replacements) and get the kids through college? And buy us the new cars we need. And put a new roof and front porch on the house. And replace the siding. Oh, and enough to donate several thousand to my church, the NAACP, the World Wildlife Federation, the local animal shelter and Doctors Without Borders. And go on that cruise my husband’s been coveting. (Wow. These really are First World Wishes. Plenty of folks would feel blessed to know where their next meal is coming from!)
But wait: This wish is approaching greed territory, where the Fates get the money by cashing in on my husband’s life insurance policy — which makes a monkey out of the cruise idea, because he’s the one who wants to cruise.
OK, so money is out. Knees are out. World peace is out. What about an end to world hunger? That sounds praiseworthy, and we know that the Fates are extremely judgmental. But there again, things being what they are on Earth, an end to anything for the entire population probably requires an end to the entire population.
So how about this: Wish No. 1 — healthy knees. (If I leave it that unspecific maybe they’ll have to give EVERYONE healthy knees.) Wish No. 2 — International unity. (Or is that an invitation to a one-government autocracy? I’m starting to get a headache) Wish No. 3 — I win the Publisher’s Clearinghouse $5,000/week for Life Sweepstakes. (How much you wanna bet I drop dead the night before the end of my first week?)
(I’m getting distracted. I just noticed that my word processing program displays how many words I’ve typed in this document, and how many characters, at the bottom of the page. That’s handy.)
Final idea. Just ONE wish: I WISH I COULD GET TO SLEEP!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
