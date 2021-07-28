Ellen McDaniel-Weissler

I miss photo albums.
My mom used to do her best to keep ours up to date. There must have been about 15 volumes. As a child, I can remember poring over them, asking questions about the people and events they recorded, reveling in memories of my own younger days and the unremembered months of my infancy. Christmases, camping vacations, birthdays, for-no-reason-at-all days, they all lived in our photo albums, in chronological order — tiny moments frozen in time, first in black and white and later in color — all important and fascinating and precious.
Now the only time I see actual paper photographs is when I look at my own refrigerator. It has replaced the photo album in my life. Every Christmas card with the boys’ increasingly mature faces peering out, every baseball team and school portrait, random days-in-the-life of, plus strips of photos taken with goofily grinning friends at shopping malls, spontaneous bits of memory papering the refrigerator door and sides, clinging by magnet to the metal monument to our lives. It’s a daily view, now, but too often overlooked, and not in any way organized.
We take thousands, even millions of pictures nowadays — but they all live in digitized form on our hard drives, or the Cloud, or inside our cell phone data cards. Mine aren’t even labeled. If I want to find a specific photo, I have to try to remember roughly when it was taken, then click through hundreds from around that date, hoping to run across the one I want. It’s hit at best, miss at worst.
Will anyone ever even look at these pictures? Will my kids sort through them when I’m gone and relive the fun, the joy, the silliness, the sorrows? It would be an herculean task. Or will they just click “Delete” and get on with their lives?
I also miss letters. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one who actually sits down and writes letters anymore — and I don’t do it as often as in days past. In 2021 it’s just a quick swipe on the phone keyboard, a Tweet or a hasty email — very little thought, just the bare minimum necessary to get a point across, schedule a meeting, clear up a hazy misstatement. No chewing the end of the pen as you consider how best to phrase an important thought; no pulling out the thesaurus for just the right particular word. No little drawings in the margins or smiley-faces that aren’t computer-generated emojis.
Historians have lost an enormous source of research material on the lives of 21st century humans. Up until the late 1990s, letter-writing was a constant form of communication, recording for researchers our lives, our histories, the events that made us human, important or quirky. Now that letter-preserved history, along with journals and diaries — it’s all lost. We are just too busy to sit down in a quiet spot, think for a moment, and put pen to paper.
My youngest son barely knows how to write with a pen — but he’s a whiz on a keyboard!
Mom kept a journal for nearly 50 years. We’ve donated all the volumes to the library at Gettysburg Seminary. They’re preserved, thank goodness — but will anyone but us ever bother to read them? Yet they are a deep and profound source of perspective on the world of the last half of the 20th century. Letters provided that, too. But they provided more. They were infusions of comfort.
The daily trip to the post office in college was a magical journey. Do you remember the excitement of peering into the dimly lit cubicle through the little glass door with your box number on it to see an envelope or two leaning at a slant against the inner wall? The eagerness with which you worked the combination and slid the missive out to check the return address? The joy of reading a letter — a REAL letter, full of thoughts and hopes and dreams and stories — and hurrying back to your dorm room to pen an immediate response? Writing as small as possible to keep the postage down. Choosing stationery was a time and thought consuming exercise, making the thing legible was a welcome challenge. Letters at college were like a daily reprieve from stress, from demanding professors and boring lectures, homework and papers and exams. They were a trip across the sea, or down the road, or back to the carefree days of high school. They were love in an envelope, whether from parents or old friends. They were a lifeline.
Kids today don’t know what they’re missing.
Of course, emails, texts and Skype would have been a godsend for our family when my sister was in Africa in the Peace Corps in the 1970s. I remember well the anxiety of waiting for a letter, for weeks or for months, hopefully reaching into the mailbox, praying to see that light blue, tissue-thin Air Mail paper that spelled international communication in those days. But hard as it was to wait, the pleasure, the joy, the relief were that much more intense because of the delay. Like Christmas. What fun would it be if Christmas came more than once a year?
Write some letters. Go buy a photo album and paste some pictures inside. Get one of those little key-lock diaries and record some of your hopes and dreams. Make a memory for today, next week, next year.
It’s important. Life is important. Too important to be relegated to Twitter.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
