Our granddaughter is just about 1 year old, and the most fun thing in our lives at this point. We are just having a ball spoiling her rotten, which we’re sure is wrong, but which feels great right now.
My wife and I were watching her this past weekend, going through our rituals: she feeds her while I make goofy faces at her, play peek-a-boo with her and hand her toys to throw out from her high-chair, which she does with glee.
But at some point during the morning, my wife matter-of-factly remarked that she wished Ellie would smile and laugh for her the way she does for me. And although I made some small-talk remark about the fact that I do goofy things for her to make her laugh, I was not able to explain to my beloved wife what every grandfather knows, and what every grandchild instinctively feels: I’m her friend.
From the day Ellie was born, my wife — the mother of three grown sons, the most caring, thoughtful, sensitive woman I’ve ever known — did what comes naturally for her: she nurtured her baby granddaughter. She held her, fed her bottles, sang to her, cuddled her, rocked her and generally provided all the love she could possibly muster from her heart. These are the things babies need, we all know that.
But just as sure as they need love, they need stimulation, and they need to feel included, and they want to have fun. And in the words of that wise old sage Tigger the tiger, “… that’s what grandpas do best!”
During her 12 months of life, I’ve spent a lot of my time with El just holding her. When she was still just a baby, I’d hold her on Sunday afternoons in the rocking chair while watching football games.
I’d talk to her like she was just another guy at the stadium, being careful not to yell too loudly for fear I’d scare her. I’d explain to her about fourth-down situations and red zones and why you shouldn’t blitz too often.
Of course, she had no idea what I was talking about, but she came to recognize my voice as that of a friend, just a big old guy hanging out with her and talking to her like she was a grown-up.
Every once in a while I’d nuzzle her a bit, give her a hug between plays, or a little peck on the cheek. And from that she learned to trust me. I’ve never betrayed that trust, nor will I ever.
We’re buddies; no agendas, no hidden feelings, just two ‘guys’ hanging out together. Some days we play with her toys, some days she plays with my remote controls, and some days we make toys out of whatever we have available, like newspapers and keychains.
I’m not her mother telling her not to touch, or her father telling her to eat all of her cereal, or her grandmother telling her how beautiful she looks in that red dress, I’m just her buddy, talking to her like she was just one of the guys … which she is … my favorite guy.
If I could offer parents just one piece of advice, it would be this: Love your children, protect your children, nurture your children, teach your children, but don’t forget to be friends with your children. They’ll appreciate the other things, but they’ll love you for being their friend.
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.