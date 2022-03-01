LAVALE — Margaret "Peg" Mary Galvin, 73, of LaVale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland. Born April 22, 1948, in Springfield, Mass. Miss Galvin was the daughter of the late Charles C. Galvin Sr. and Lillian A. (Patnode) Galvin. She was also preceded in death by a br…