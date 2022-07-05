“If you believe, you will receive what you ask for in prayer.” These are the encouraging words Jesus spoke to his disciples in the New Testament Book of Matthew 21:22.
When we read or hear these words, it is easy to misunderstand what he is actually saying, as one might think it is a guarantee that we can get anything we want simply by asking and believing for it. It is important to remember, however, that God doesn’t grant requests that would hurt us or others or that would go against his nature and will, and Jesus’ statement isn’t a blank check to receive just anything we think we want or need.
It is when our requests are in harmony with the principles of God and his word that our requests are fulfilled and as we wholeheartedly rely on God’s loving care and his ultimate wisdom for our lives, we can humbly expect and believe that he will answer our prayers in his own way and timing and in ways that he knows is best.
So, when you have a need or desire, ask God for it, believing that he hears. And, as it coincides with his will and overall plan, he will answer in ways that you never thought possible!
Candee Armbruster of Cresaptown writes occasional faith-based columns for the Times-News.
