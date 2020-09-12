Our 15-year-old, a junior in high school, just started his online remote schooling today. I’m so very, very grateful! I’m grateful that he and his teachers and the rest of the school don’t have to expose themselves to the dreadful risk of contracting COVID-19. I’m grateful that we live in a time when such an option is possible — in 1918 there was no way to avoid the Spanish flu and still receive an education. And I’m grateful that at least 6-7 hours out of his day, while still being spent online, will no longer be focused on eviscerating random inoffensive creatures with weapons out of a Mad Max nightmare and yelling at the top of his lungs so the neighbors think we’re running a Hunger Games training academy over here.
Also, maybe his teachers can break him of his outrageous use of profanity — I can’t spend my days sitting outside his bedroom door to chastise him every time he curses. What is it with 15-year-olds and filters?
This morning Facebook abounds with cute pictures of kids “heading off” to the first day of remote schooling, looking ever-so-excited! Their hair is neatly combed, their faces freshly scrubbed; boys flaunt pandemic haircuts and girls flash the thumbs-up sign. Some of them are already seated at their computers in neatly appointed HGTV-style bedrooms or rec rooms, poised to jump in on the day’s activities. They are all grinning broadly. It looks so ideal…
You don’t want to see a photo of my son. He tumbled out of bed late because his alarm didn’t go off (that’s his story and he’s sticking with it!) He ran downstairs for a bowl of cereal, locked himself in the bathroom for 10 minutes (which I’m going to speculate did not include teeth brushing), stumbled into his bedroom, hunkered down in front of his school-provided electronics and managed to log into his first class. His hair, (which curls so tightly that even a rake makes very little impression on it,) was not raked. His bedroom looks like Hiroshima Day Two. I wouldn’t swear that he’s not wearing the same clothes he was wearing on the final day of live schooling last March — and I’m saying I’m not sure he changed during the intervening months! If his camera is turned on, his teachers will be distracted (and possibly triggered into seizures) by the strobe effect of the multi-colored light strips which festoon the walls of his sleeping quarters. And I’m pretty sure shaving lurks in his immediate future.
The Brady Bunch we’re not.
Our sons have been raised to be free spirits, and they’ve fully absorbed the tutelage. Our eldest once stepped up on stage to receive an award at the Career Center wearing a leather jacket, his pajama pants, and a T-shirt which read “Oh, what fresh hell is this?” He was not given the award. My husband checked the local school district’s dress code and ascertained that nothing our son was wearing contravened it. Even the T-shirt, while possibly inappropriate, displayed a quote from Dorothy Parker and could therefore be considered classic literature. So he wrote a letter defending our son to the board of ed. He also read our son a lecture on not riling up the education establishment by attending awards ceremonies wearing gratuitously inflammatory propaganda on his apparel. But since the boy’s mother regularly sports similar or worse logos on her clothes, it’s unlikely that this talking-to made much of an impression. Children are so rebellious…
I hope our 15-year-old can knuckle down to this new form of schooling. He wasn’t terribly attentive to the old form, I have to admit. Whether he will be more or less distracted in this venue remains to be seen. My guess is that, out of sight of the teacher, he will have his own laptop open and will be participating in some form of online gaming mayhem or communicating with his friends while he is supposed to be focusing on the French Revolution. (I just got up to check on him, and he’s lying back in his granddad’s old recliner chair with his eyes shut — but he seems to be listening to the teacher talking online.) Maybe he’ll surprise me. Perhaps I underestimate him. He’s been told often enough that it’s time to take his education seriously if he wants to get into a decent college; hard words for a carefree teen to hear, especially when everything else in his world is topsy-turvy. But he’s a good kid — a great kid, really — intelligent, kind and thoughtful and willing, even eager, to help. I’ll bet he surprises me. I’ll bet he does just fine.
My mom used to say that she was glad she had her kids when being a parent wasn’t as complicated as it is now — and she said it two decades before COVID-19. But actually, I think it’s being a kid these days that’s difficult. The future right now is so far away and confused — and it’s bad enough trying to navigate approaching adulthood under the best of circumstances. The present is unsettled and alien. You are cut off from your friends and living such a restricted life, bored and anxious at the same time. Lots of kids are literally going hungry, facing homelessness, perhaps having lost a loved one to the disease or suffering from it themselves. I have the luxury of joking about how our son is handling his education during the pandemic; he doesn’t have to face going to bed hungry. Of all the tragedies in this pandemic era, hungry, frightened children is one of the most heartbreaking.
Teachers and educators deserve all the credit in the world. Having taught school myself, I can attest to the fact that it’s a hard enough job when times are normal. At a time like this, it’s nigh on impossible. They need our support as much as our kids do. So while being there for my son, we’re going to try our best to be there for his teachers, too. We’ll supervise closely to make sure he’s logging into his classes, doing his homework, and not wearing inappropriate T-shirts that will be visible online. And maybe I can get him to turn off the strobe lights.
At the very least, I’ll try to persuade him to rake his hair.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
