This coming Sunday presents a conundrum of sorts for people. On one hand, daylight saving time will give us an hour more daylight every evening for months to come. But on the other hand, we will lose an hour’s sleep to enjoy that. You see, we have to give up something we value (sleep) in order to get something else we value (more sunshine). I love my sleep time, but I also love the sun.
Speaking of love, the Bible has much to say on the topic. There are several Greek words translated as “love” in the New Testament. The word describing God’s love for us is agape (pronounced ah-ga-pay). It is the word used in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son…” It carries with it the idea that God the father loved us so much that he gave up something of value (God the son, Jesus) in order that we might experience a right relationship with him.
God apparently values me as much as his own son. He wants me in heaven for all eternity not because I’m so wonderful, but because God made me and loves me beyond anything I can imagine. It is a love with sacrifice attached to it. A willingness to give us something of value to benefit the one loved. God also tells us that we should love each other with this same type of sacrificial love.
It’s not always an easy thing to do, but attending a good Bible teaching church can help steer you into being a person who loves this way. Jesus instructed his followers by saying, “As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you.” We then should love each other the way Jesus loves us.
As for daylight saving time, as much as I love sleeping, I am willing to sacrifice that one hour in order to gain so much more. Set your clocks and don’t be late for church.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
