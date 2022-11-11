Do you ever find yourself getting caught up in the “approval trap,” wondering what others think of you?
Maybe you feel this way in regard to your employer or certain friends or family members, causing you to be insecure and unsure of yourself. If these thoughts apply to you, take heart, because God approves of and accepts you no matter what and the Old Testament Book of Jeremiah confirms this fact as it says, “Before you were ever formed in your mother’s womb I say you and approved of you.”
These encouraging words so vividly express the way that God accepts his children and there is no doubt that it can bring comfort and assurance to one’s heart as we often base our happiness and worth on what others think of us.
Even though God spoke these words to the prophet Jeremiah countless ages ago, he wants us to apply this to our own lives as well as he has a purpose and plan for all of his children.
So, if you ever find yourself seeking or desiring the approval of others, just remember that as God’s child, he approves of you. Like Jeremiah, he knew you before you were born, created you in his image and loves you unconditionally, as you are the apple of his eye.
Regardless of the weaknesses you may think you have or how many times you fall, you are deeply loved, completely forgiven and totally accepted by your loving Heavenly Father who will never turn you away!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.