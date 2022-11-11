Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.