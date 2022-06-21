Trust is defined as placing one’s faith and confidence in someone. It is being able to rely on a person, knowing they will stay true to their word.
As we travel through this life, we find that there are some people we can trust and some that we know from experience don’t always honor their intentions or do what they say they will do. But as the Bible and God’s past faithfulness prove, he can always be trusted no matter what.
When fears and worries plague the mind and when the storms of life hit, we can trust our Heavenly Father, as he will provide for our every need and never leave or forsake us. Because he is our strength in every facet of life, we can turn our cares over to him and trust that he will be our shield.
We can know without a shadow of a doubt that our future is secure in his all-powerful hand, as his unfailing love and guidance continually surround us. And when things happen that we just don’t understand, we can trust in his wisdom and plan for our lives and experience a sense of peace that we never thought possible.
I will have to admit that in my own life, trust did not always come easily, as I sometimes had a tendency to hold on to the hurt of being let down by those who have been close to me. But God has been healing those hurts and has so graciously placed others in my life whom I know with uttermost certainty that I can trust.
And, most importantly, he has shown his own trustworthiness time and time again, continually reminding me of how truly reliable he is.
Trust is without a doubt a vital part of any relationship and just knowing that we have a caring, compassionate, Heavenly Father to place our confidence in and rely on helps us embrace each and every day of our lives with complete assurance that he will stay true to his word and never leave our side.
In reality, God is bigger than any problem or circumstance life brings. He is in complete control of our lives and able to take care of any situation we encounter. So I encourage you to trust him with every part of your life. As you do so, you will see his faithfulness carry, uplift, and comfort you in ways that nothing or no one else can.
Candee Armbruster is a resident of Cresaptown and writes bi-weekly faith-based columns for the Times-News.
