As children of God, we often think of following him, seeking and desiring his guidance, direction and wisdom for our every day lives. But have you ever considered the notion that he may be following us, pursuing us with his goodness and mercy?
David, the writer of the well-known 23rd Psalm, brings this to light, as he says in verse 6 that, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.” Here we see the loving pursuit of our Heavenly Father expressed by a man who, no doubt, experienced this firsthand, as God’s goodness and mercy guided, strengthened and protected him through so many trials, obstacles and even his triumphs.
From fleeing the relentless pursuit of his rivals and seeing God’s protective hand, then experiencing God’s forgiveness and restoration after a moment of moral weakness, to basking in the countless blessings he was given, David knew that the goodness and mercy of God would always be there, no matter where he found himself in the journey of life.
It is the same with us because God is a sure God who will never leave our side, as his goodness and mercy most definitely follows us each and every day whether we are aware of it or not, and whatever lies ahead in our days to come, God will be by our side, taking our hand and walking with us every step of the way.
This is, perhaps, a different way of describing our Heavenly Father, as some view him as one who simply reigns from heaven and only sends judgment. But like David, we can envision and experience an active God, one who follows, pursues and tracks us down with his unending faithfulness.
Have you sensed this following? Whether it be through the kindness of a stranger, the beauty of a sunset, an encouraging word or touch from a friend, or even his strong, steady hand guiding you through some of life’s most toughest times, this is God’s sign that he is in loving pursuit of you, never leaving your side, as his goodness and mercy will surely follow you now and in all your days to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.