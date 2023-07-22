In today’s society, there is without a doubt a lot of emphasis placed on one’s physical appearance. Whether it be regarding becoming physically fit or having the latest clothing or hairstyle, there is a great amount of time and energy spent on being physically attractive, as the media attempts to portray, through TV, magazines and other means, what society considers to be appealing.
But in the spiritual realm, what God considers to be beautiful and attractive comes from within, as 1 Peter 3:3-4 says, “Don’t be concerned about outward beauty, that depends on fancy hairstyles, expensive jewelry, or beautiful clothes, You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle, quiet spirit, which is so precious to God.”
Here we see God’s perspective on what true “beauty” is, that being a gentle, humble spirit, one that reveals his overall character, as he looks at our heart rather than our physical appearance. And as we allow him to mold us from the inside out, we will radiate and reveal his image, which far outweighs the world’s standard of attractiveness.
This in no way means we are to neglect caring for our physical appearance, as we represent Christ in every aspect of our lives. But what is most important is our heart, attitude, and inner spirit, because in God’s eyes, true “beauty” begins inside!
